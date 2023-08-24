Notebook: A Look at the Newest Jayhawk

The Rock Chalkboard

“He just sort of glides”: Johnny Furphy’s Centre of Excellence coach on what to expect from the KU freshman - KU Sports

Playing basketball growing up, Furphy took his cues from his older brother “that he’d always sort of hang around and do what he does,” McKinlay said. In addition, as a December birthday, Furphy was always among the youngest in his grade, because Australia’s academic calendar runs from late January or early February until the end of the year — one of the reasons why Furphy initially hoped to reclassify to the recruiting class of 2024.

Addition of Brantley, return of Gilliom bolster KU’s Hawk group - KU Sports

Head coach Lance Leipold told reporters on Aug. 12 that on the evening of KU’s first night practice of the month — which happened to be Jayson Gilliom’s birthday, Aug. 4 — he found Gilliom in the eating area, surrounded by waters and Gatorades for hydration, poring over his notes as he gets acclimated to his new role as a linebacker.

Two strong teams await KU women’s basketball in Cayman Islands Classic - KU Sports

The Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday announced the matchups for its inaugural women’s edition, which features KU alongside LSU, Niagara, Tulane, UCLA, UConn, Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Jayhawks will play Virginia Tech on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. and UConn on Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (both Central Time).

Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane appeared fine on radar until last 30 seconds | Reuters

Aug 23 (Reuters) - An Embraer (EMBR3.SA) Legacy 600 executive jet, believed to have carried Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to his death on Wednesday, showed no sign of problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data.

Hunter education classes to open in northwest Montana | ABC Fox Kalispell | montanarightnow.com

In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are available free to anyone 10 and older. Instructor-led courses provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience and can be particularly beneficial for people who have minimal experience in the field or handling firearms. Students 10 and 11 can take the in-person course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12.

Evergreen, Kalispell Receive Funding for Sidewalk Projects - Flathead Beacon

Evergreen and Kalispell will receive $1.8 million for transportation alternative projects through the federal Surface Transportation Block Grant program as a part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to an Aug. 17 press release from the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

USB-C cable included with iPhone 15 may be limited to USB 2.0

It’s only three weeks until Apple announces the next generation iPhone, and we’ve been hearing more details about the new phones. Last week, a rumor claimed that some iPhone 15 models will support Thunderbolt for faster data transfer speeds. While this may still be true, a new rumor suggests that the USB-C cable included in the box will be limited to USB 2.0 speeds.

Noel Gallagher Never Played Guitar Standing Before Onstage With Oasis – Rolling Stone

A few days before playing onstage with Oasis for the first time, Noel Gallagher remembered that he had never played the guitar while standing up.

Neighbor busted carrying gun next to Montana school — after cops called it legal

Montana parents were up in arms over a man repeatedly seen carrying a rifle across from an elementary school — and local cops said they could do nothing legally to stop him, according to a report.

Popular Montana Landmark With Rich History Files For Bankruptcy.

According to numerous media outlets, The Montana Club in Helena has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. According to their website, "it was the oldest private social club between Minneapolis and Seattle until it reorganized as a co-operative association and opened to the public in June 2018 for à la carte dining, private dining, weddings, celebrations, and business meetings."

Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Quit Scientology After It Kept Him From Seeing His Daughter Suri For Years

This is fuelling speculation that the actor is distancing himself from Scientology. Reports of this first began in 2021, when Tom was apparently having a “religious crisis.”

To Defund or Defend? - Flathead Beacon

Amid congressional efforts to defund Glacier National Park’s vehicle reservation system, park administrators and stakeholders defend it as an adaptive tool that has evolved based on public feedback

