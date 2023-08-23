Notebook: Kansas Ready for Football Season

The Rock Chalkboard

College basketball 2024 title contenders: 12 teams to watch | FOX Sports

The Jayhawks have the firepower to aim for a second national championship in three seasons. They showed everybody that with the transfer splash of the summer, reeling in All-American and former Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson. It will be fascinating to see Bill Self work with an experienced All-Big Ten star who has averaged more than 18 points and nine rebounds per game in each of the last two seasons.

Five players who boosted their stock during KU's preseason camp

Kansas wrapped up its preseason camp on Saturday, which capped a busy 19 days that saw KU practice 16 times. There were a few players who boosted their stock within the program and improved their outlook for the 2023 season and beyond. Here are five players who helped their position in the program this camp...

Player poll: Jayhawks select camp standouts, biggest surprise, discuss more topics

Kansas football will hold its final practice of preseason camp on Saturday. It was a busy 19 days for the Jayhawks, as they held 16 practices over the course of preseason camp. For the veterans, it was a good time to hone in on the offseaon improvements they made during the spring and summer in order to be in the best position to perform this season. For the underclassmen, it was an opportunity to fight for spots on the travel roster and two deep. And for the freshmen, the last three weeks were about getting their feet wet.

‘A giant bucket of Lego pieces': How KU’s offense is adding even more creativity heading into 2023

KU Football’s offensive creativity and efficiency were some of the biggest highlights of the 2022 season. Week in and week out, the offense utilized pre-snap motion, distortion and misdirection to keep opposing defenses guessing on what could come next. From three running back sets to multiple quarterbacks on the field at the same time, the Jayhawks threw a plethora of different looks at defenses. And now, players are getting more involved with the process than ever before.

Eraser Dust

Kalispell man accused of shooting teen pleads not guilty | Daily Inter Lake

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Moose Crossing to find a 15-year-old receiving medical care for pellet wounds to the face in an awaiting ambulance, according to court documents. The teenager said he and his sister were headed to a nearby camper when Barker allegedly confronted them.

First Republican debate in Milwaukee overshadowed by Trump's absence : NPR

Let's get right to the obvious — former President Donald Trump, the far-and-away frontrunner for the GOP nomination again, will not be at the Republican Party's first presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wis. Wednesday night.

Why? He's refusing to sign a pledge to support whomever the nominee will be, proving once again that Trump believes today's Republican Party is a party of one. It's ironic that Trump is making this decision because the pledge was largely intended to benefit him — to make sure the other candidates would be on board with another Trump run and not display any disunity within the party.

Jerry Seinfeld Revealed His Best Guest On Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (And They Have A Lot In Common)

Jerry Seinfeld has been on top of the comedy game for a long time. From his successful standup work to cementing his place in television history, Seinfeld is a legend. His sitcom, Seinfeld, lasted nine seasons and could've lasted longer. However, Seinfeld himself bowed out because he didn't want to overstay his welcome.

Office of Public Instruction announces 2024 Montana Teacher of the Year finalists | Helena | kulr8.com

“These four finalists reflect the qualities found in all of our Montana teachers,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “I am very appreciative of the dedication these teachers have to our Montana students, families, and education system. We are all Montana proud of the finalists! Best of luck to you all in the final interview process.”

Elon Musk's 'escalated' ketamine use could be causing erratic behavior, New Yorker exposé suggests

Elon Musk’s allegedly “escalated” use of the drug ketamine could explain his penchant for erratic decision-making at X and his other companies, according to a New Yorker exposé about the billionaire.

Proposed ballot initiatives would mean big changes for Montana elections

The most substantive proposal would create a system of top-four open primaries for most state and federal elections in Montana, regardless of party. That would replace the current system — in which a voter can participate in the partisan primary of their choice — with a primary akin to those the state holds for judicial elections.

Michael Cera Reflects on Working With David Cross on Arrested Development

While speaking with GQ and looking back on his career, Cera explained that he was a huge Mr. Show fan well before he auditioned for Arrested Development. As such, he became excited when the show began to feature storylines involving the two of them frequently interacting.

Taylor Swift Fans Accuse The Star Of A "Shameless Cash Grab"

In 2021, Taylor released her own versions of her 2008 album, Fearless, and 2012 album, Red. Last month, Taylor released her version of 2010's Speak Now, and all three rerecords have come with some never-before-heard songs "from the vault" that didn't originally make the final track list.

Married men pay me $30K to be their 'surrogate wife'

“I do tasks that average wives often prefer to avoid — like watching a football match on television without complaining,” bragged bombshell Babi Palomas, 24, from São Paulo, Brazil.

Montana youth climate ruling could set precedent for future climate litigation : NPR

A Montana judge's historic ruling in a climate lawsuit brought by 16 young plaintiffs could have implications for future climate litigation, legal experts say.

Trump's in for 'Humiliating' Time at Fulton County Jail Booking: Lawyer

"He can expect a humiliating experience," Harper told Insider of Trump on Tuesday. "Just being searched, photographed, and fingerprinted amongst other people."