Soccer Completes First Week of Season

While the football team has more than a week left in preparation for their first game, KU Soccer has finished a week of successful competition. The Jayhawks opened the season with two road matches over the weekend. They traveled to Madison to face Wisconsin on Thursday, and then to Chicago for a match with Layola-Chcago on Sunday.

In the season opener on Thursday, super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar logged a career-high nine saves, including stopping a penalty kick in the first half. The Badgers had the shooting advantage for the match taking 23 shots to KU’s 7. Despite the difference in shots taken the Jayhawks played Wisconsin to a 0-0 draw.

The second match of KU’s season-opening road trip found the Jayhawks’ in Chicago to play Layola-Chicago. The match started with KU’s third consecutive scoreless half of the season. KU then fell behind 1-0 just over 11 minutes into the second half. The floodgates then opened for the Jayhawk offense. In the final 32 minutes of the match, KU scored four goals to win, 4-1. Goals were scored by Lexi Watts (58’), Montelene Dymond (66’), Hallie Klanke (79’), and Magali Gangńe (86’).

The 1-0-1 Jayhawks return home this week for a pair of home matches at Rock Chalk Park. The first is Thursday night against Vanderbilt. Kickoff has been pushed back from 7:00 to 8:00 pm due to the excessive heat Lawrence is experiencing. The match can be seen on ESPN+. In the second home match of the week KU faces Colorado College Sunday at 1:00 pm. The match can be seen on ESPN+.