The Daily Mauling: 8.22.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Freshman Ballard making waves in KU quarterback room - KU Sports

When Ethan Vasko opted to leave Kansas in late spring, the conventional wisdom was that redshirt sophomore Ben Easters would slide smoothly into Vasko’s No. 3 spot, as the lone scholarship quarterback behind Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean.

Listen: Rock Chalk Sports Talk on college football, Royals, Chiefs - KU Sports

On the Aug. 21 episode of the Best of Rock Chalk Sports Talk Podcast from KLWN, Derek Johnson and Nick Springer discuss the upcoming Kansas football season, speak to David Lesky of Inside the Crown, host Case of the Mondays, evaluate the Kansas City Chiefs’ second preseason game and do a round of KU football superlatives.

KU volleyball beats South Dakota in exhibition; season opens Friday - KU Sports

Five players tallied at least seven kills and Kansas won a pair of hotly contested sets that went to extra points on its way to a 3-1 home exhibition win over South Dakota Saturday.

Eraser Dust

A rock snake now decorates the Parkline Trail in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Seven-year-old Madilynn Anderson and her grandma, Bilynda Jassman, started a rock snake along the Parkline Trail in Kalispell at the beginning of summer.

Trump Will Surrender At Georgia Jail Thursday — Here’s What To Expect As He May Get First Mug Shot

TOPLINE Former President Donald Trump will surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday, he confirmed Monday night—and will likely get his first mug shot—as he faces his fourth indictment on charges stemming from his and allies’ efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) earnings Q2 2023

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a profit drop and cut its earnings outlook for the year after seeing an uptick in retail theft and slow sales in its outdoor category.

Montana superindendent claims evidence for litter boxes in schools

MTFP followed up with the Office of Public Instruction for more details. According to government liaison Tara Boulanger, Arntzen’s statements were based on claims made to her by Montana citizens during community forums and radio interviews in December 2022, as well as a report to OPI by a “rural Montana community member who requested to remain anonymous.” Asked if Arntzen or the agency had substantiated any of those allegations, Boulanger replied, “The reports were not investigated because no formal complaints were filed.”

Taylor Swift: Security guard who went viral at singer’s show was later fired | The Independent

“Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn’t able to articulate what exactly I did wrong because I didn’t do anything beyond asking for photos,” Denker claimed in the TikTok video.

IRS accused (again) of backdating penalty approval documents - POLITICO

TAX TIME MACHINE: The IRS is starting to bring its enforcement muscle to bear on all sorts of schemes it says are ripe for abuse, from those involving pension plans organized in Malta, construction contractors that rent out compensation insurance and companies based in low-tax territories like Puerto Rico.

Yum! Brands plan for fully digital transactions at restaurants

Louisville-based Yum! Brands is planning to go fully digital at its fast food restaurants.

This includes Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC locations.