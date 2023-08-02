Notebook: Leipold Previews Football Team

The Rock Chalkboard

Notebook: Lance Leipold liked KU's intensity on day one, gives injury updates

KU football’s 2023 preseason camp is officially underway. the Jayhawks took the practice field as a team on Tuesday morning as they took another step toward the official start of year three of the Lance Leipold era.

Notes and intel on Michael Boganowski heading into his Kansas visit

Michael Boganowski is the top remaining target on the board for KU football in the class of 2024.

KU football's Jonathan Wallace named to 247Sports' 30 under 30 list

Kansas football has one of the top young assistant coaches in all of college football, according to the national experts at 247Sports. On Tuesday, the national side of 247Sports announced its 30 under 30 list for 2023. Highlighted on the list was KU running backs coach Jonathan Wallace. The KU coach became the second KU coach to make the list since its inception in 2017, joining former outside linebackers coach — and now current Georgia outside linebackers coach — Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

Eraser Dust

Trump indictment references Pence or vice presidency more than 100 times - The Washington Post

Pence took “contemporaneous notes” about Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 45th president’s electoral defeat in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, according to the indictment, which includes some new specific allegations about a defining chapter of Pence’s career and a key point of contention in his long-shot 2024 presidential campaign against his former boss. Pence rejected Trump’s pressure to try to reverse the election results in his role certifying the outcome, leading to a fracture that has persisted to this day.

Your Taco Bell Order Might Be Missing the Sour Cream Soon

Sour cream is a must-have ingredient for many Taco Bell customers when placing an order but it soon may be in short supply at the restaurants. Taco Bell has confirmed that the fast food restaurant is facing a supply-and-demand concern as its supplier's employees goes on strike.

California lieutenant governor joins call for Taylor Swift to postpone Los Angeles shows - POLITICO

Some of California’s top politicians are calling on Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts, standing in solidarity with striking hotel workers — and risking scorn from Swifties.

Officials raise Flathead Co. fire danger to extreme | KECI

Officials in Flathead County raised the fire danger level to extreme Tuesday afternoon.

They cited weather and fuel conditions, fire behavior and weather forecasts.

A Slice of Big Sky Country You Won’t See on ‘Yellowstone’ - The New York Times

Recently, western Montana and cities like Bozeman are experiencing a surge in popularity because of the wildly successful drama “Yellowstone” and its prequels “1883” and “1923.”

But some of Montana’s most intriguing areas are those that remain untouched by the limelight.

The Hi-Line is one of them. It’s the stretch of U.S. Highway 2 that traverses northern Montana for about 650 miles

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater's ex Lilly Jay files separate divorce case against him after stars' shock romance | The US Sun

ETHAN Slater's estranged wife Lilly Jay has filed separate divorce papers against the embattled Spongebob actor amid his budding romance with Ariana Grande, The U.S. Sun can reveal.

Lilly, 31, filed for divorce against Ethan, also 31, in Ithaca, New York, on Tuesday after almost five years of marriage.

Sean Evans Had A Look Of Concern During Hot Ones, And He Was Completely Right Given That His Guest Went To The Hospital After The Show

In the following, we're going to take a closer at one of Sean Evans' most worrisome experience on the show. It took place alongside Chrissy Teigen, who was showing major courage throughout the episode. We'll take a look at how the interview went, and at what moment Evans showed concern for his guest. We'll also detail what went on with Teigen after the show, and why she checked into the hospital.

Taylor Swift Gives $100,000 Bonuses to Eras Tour Truckers

We're told the folks getting the money are production truck drivers who have been hauling Taylor's equipment for The Eras Tour ... there are around 50 truckers for her U.S. tour, which means Taylor just shelled out about $5 million.

Private security firm begins patrolling downtown Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

A private security agency hired to curb vagrancy in downtown Kalispell began its patrols last week with the business groups behind the effort reporting raising over $13,000 for the initiative.