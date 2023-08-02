Ranking the New Big 12 Member’s Football Stadiums

There is something to be said about conference stability. Being able to face the same teams year in and year out helps to develop rivalries and helps fans to track other teams as well as their own. That being said, seeing the same old stadiums each year leaves a little to be desired. The Big 12 heard your complaints and added 4 new teams and 4 new stadiums to explore in 2023. I will rank each team’s stadium based on overall aesthetic, concessions, traditions, and fight song. These rankings are completely subject to my own biased opinions.

LaVell Edwards Stadium - BYU

Opened in 1964, LaVell Edwards Stadium is home to the Cougars. With a 63,470 seat capacity, it will be the largest stadium in the Big 12 after the 2023 season.

Overall Aesthetic

This is a tough one to rank. By itself, their football stadium is not much to look at. However, the Rocky Mountain views behind the stadium elevate this otherwise nondescript stadium to another level.

Ranking: 3

Concessions

A 63,000 seat stadium has some benefits as far as concessions are concerned. LaVell Edwards has all of the standards like hot dogs and popcorn but also you’ll be able to find milk & cookies, crepes (!), and more. As you can probably imagine, alcohol is not permitted in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Ranking: 2

Traditions

Based on my extensive research, the coolest tradition for BYU football I could find was Light the Y in which students light up the Y on the mountain near the stadium in bright lights.

Ranking: 1

Fight Song

Ranking: 3

Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati

Cincinnati has been using Nippert as a playing surface since 1901 making it the second oldest playing site in all of college sports.

Overall Aesthetic

Nippert is a very unique looking stadium. I’m a sucker for horseshoe stadiums and this one is instantly recognizable.

Ranking: 1

Concessions

As one of the smallest stadiums in the Big 12, Nippert does not have the selection as a BYU but they do have a decent beer inventory and its the only football stadium in the country where you can find Skyline Chili.

Ranking: 4

Traditions

From RallyCats:

Let’s-go-’Cats!” On every touchdown we sing “Cheer Cincinnati” and the UC ROTC fires the gameday cannon while cadets perform one pushup for every point that the Bearcats have while the student section counts their push ups. On 3rd down when the other team has the ball, get crazy and make as much noise as possible!

Ranking: 3

Fight Song

Ranking: 4

FBC Mortgage Stadium - University of Central Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium was opened in 2007 to replace Camping World Stadium. As of 2023, the seating capacity is 45,301.

Overall Aesthetic

This is a pretty generic looking stadium. If all logos were removed from the field, I’m not sure anyone could pick out of a lineup.

Ranking: 4

Concessions

The University of Central Florida began to sell alcohol at football games during the 2022 season. Cuban sandwiches from The Cuban Kitchen seem to be the unique flair to FBC Mortgage Stadium in addition to the usual hot dogs, burgers, and popcorn.

Ranking: 3

Traditions

Fans will turn on their cell phone flashlights during kickoff for what is known as Knight Light. Watch out though. If you hear the opening bars to Zombie Nation’s “Kernkraft 400”, that means 45,000 University of Central Florida fans are getting fired up.

Ranking: 2

Fight Song

Ranking: 2

TDECU Stadium - Houston

As one of the newer stadiums in the Big 12, TDECU Stadium opened in 2014. It seats 40,000.

Overall Aesthetic

I kinda like this one. It doesn’t seat a massive amount of people but it has the look of a larger stadium. The Houston skyline sits in the background.

Ranking: 2

Concessions

For a smaller stadium, TDECU brings it with the concessions. You want catfish? they got it. You want Chic Fil A? They have 2 locations. How about Fuddruckers? I bet you didn’t even know Fuddruckers was still around. Well they are. And they are at TDECU Stadium.

Ranking: 1

Traditions

Before a big game, Houston fans will rub the paw of a Cougar statue outside the stadium.

Ranking: 4

Fight Song

Ranking: 1

Overall Score

BYU: 9

Cincinnati: 12

University of Central Florida: 11

Houston: 8

There you have it. Houston has the best stadium of the new Big 12 teams.