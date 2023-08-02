 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Bar in Lawrence: Louise’s Bar vs The Bottleneck

What is the best bar in Lawrence Kansas?

By fizzle406
Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

Which bar should advance to the Final Four?

Louise’s Bar

voted #1 bar in 2022. dive bar with cheap drinks & friendly people. chill place to hang & play pool.

The Bottleneck

The Bottleneck is considered by many to be a rock and roll landmark. The historical building at 737 New Hampshire has been home to everything from a roller rink to a paper warehouse before finally taking shape as a live music club (alternately named Off the Wall Hall and Cogburns) in the ‘80s. It was renamed The Bottleneck in 1985 in honor of the numerous varieties of beer available. The Bottleneck’s journey began with a regular Monday evening open mic night giving local talent the opportunity to take the stage in front of friends and fans. From there, The Bottleneck soon cemented its status as a scheduled stop on many major city national tours giving the Lawrence community access to some of the best names in modern music.

Which is the better bar?

  • 70%
    Louise’s Bar
    (35 votes)
  • 30%
    The Bottleneck
    (15 votes)
Voting will close after 24 hours

