The Weekend Mauling: 8.19.2023

KU, Illinois to host charity basketball exhibition to benefit Maui - KU Sports

KU Athletics announced Friday afternoon that the Jayhawks will travel to Champaign, Illinois, for a charity exhibition game against the University of Illinois at State Farm Center at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. Proceeds from the matchup will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Playing Madden, doing math with Einstein: How KU’s play-submission process has unfolded so far - KU Sports

“They get to understand our lens a little bit,” Leipold said earlier this month, “but it’s having a piece of ownership, and it gives them a chance to be creative and fun, and shows our belief in them.”

Disney Plus moves Ahsoka episodes into prime time on Tuesdays - The Verge

Ahsoka, Disney’s next big Disney Plus Star Wars show, will now premiere on Tuesday nights at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, Disney announced on Friday. That means the first two episodes of the show will now be available the evening of Tuesday, August 22nd.

Newspaper raid draws attention to prosecutor’s family ties | The Kansas City Star

Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey’s sister-in-law holds the expiring liquor license that helped kick off a controversy that led to the raid of the Marion County Record.

After Ewan McGregor Claimed 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Was Supposed To Be About Kenobi And Luke, Director Deborah Chow Now Says Kenobi Rescuing Leia Was Developed Before She Joined The Show - Bounding Into Comics

“It’s tricky, because, on some level, everything could be perceived as breaking canon, but you have to take some swings. There was also nothing that said they hadn’t met before. So we did obviously take some license, but we tried to hook it back into A New Hope to at least connect the two,” she concluded.

Kansas trail cameras banned after public outcry

The KDWP said in a press release that the decision to ban trail cameras came after seven public meetings over the course of two years. The decision was reached following increasing amounts of public concerns brought to the KDWP on the use of trail or game cameras on public lands. Past concerns the KDWP referenced included the ethics of “fair chase,” issues of theft and privacy concerns.

Bluesky buckled following Twitter/X’s announcement about the end of blocks | TechCrunch

Twitter, er X, competitor Bluesky buckled following Elon Musk’s announcement that X will no longer support the “block” function in favor of mutes only. Users on Bluesky were seeing issues with slow load times and the occasional error message when trying to load posts. Images and graphics were also slow to load. In addition, the site’s status page indicated an issue affecting performance was being investigated.

Firefighters quickly contain human-caused fire in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Firefighters were called to a fire in the West Valley area of Kalispell Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

IRS has important reminder about $300 deduction - al.com

Teachers and other educators can deduct up to $300 in out-of-pocket expenses for 2023 when they file their federal income tax return next year. It’s the second year the deduction has been $300, up from the previous $250, and it could go up in $50 increments in future years based on inflation.

Puffy tacos have Texan roots but were first introduced in Southern California - ABC7 Los Angeles

WHITTIER, Calif. -- Many Texans rave about the puffy taco, a crunchy taco with a puffed up shell, but few know that this popular style of taco was first introduced by San Antonio transplants living in Southern California.

The Best Taco Cities in America

Without further ado, the city that came out on top of the website’s rankings is … Austin.

Kelly Lee Owens on Oasis, Depeche Mode and her first ever gig

The first album I bought

Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’

“I mainly remember the lyrics and the visuals. On ‘Champagne Supernova’, I remember hearing the waves and the bubbling noises. I’d never heard that on a song before. I was like, ‘can you do that?’ Or the line on ‘She’s Electric’: ‘she’s got one in the oven’. I’d listen and be like ‘what does that mean?’”