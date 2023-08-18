Notebook: Kansas Prepared for Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

KU stadium renovations: What Jayhawks are most excited about | The Kansas City Star

Football stadium renovations are coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Here’s what Kansas Jayhawks players are looking forward to.

The Top Ten Coaches in Men's Division 1 College Basketball - On3

College football season starts in a couple of weeks, which means it is time to start talking about college basketball. This season seems to be unique in that there is a lot of parity throughout the country, with no teams really standing firm at the top. That should make for an exciting season. With that, let’s discuss the top ten coaches in men’s Division 1 college basketball.

KU football’s JB Brown continues to draw rave reviews from teammates, coaches - KU Sports

“They’re a bunch of physical and fast dudes,” Brown said after a recent practice. “I’ve hit heads with Dev (Neal) and (Daniel) Hishaw a couple times.”

KU soccer emerges from season opener with hard-fought scoreless draw - KU Sports

Kansas goalkeeper Melania Pasar made a career-high nine saves — including one to block a penalty kick from Wisconsin’s Adee Boer in the dying seconds of the first half — and the Jayhawks and Badgers played to a season-opening scoreless draw at the McClimon Soccer Complex in Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday night.

Eraser Dust

Maui wildfires: Emergency management chief resigns, citing health reasons, amid questions about sirens' silence during deadly wildfires | CNN

The administrator of Maui’s emergency management agency has resigned, citing health reasons, Maui County said Thursday – a day after he defended the silence of the island’s siren system last week during the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office looks into threats against jurors after Trump indictment

“Our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday evening.

10 Pittsburg, Antioch police officers charged in civil rights and corruption investigation, federal authorities say - ABC7 San Francisco

Ismail J. Ramsey, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, filed four indictments that outlined charges including wire fraud, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy against rights, and conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids. Nine police officers and one community service officer are named in the charges, though only two are charged in multiple indictments.

Trump made life hell for two Black women election workers. He will have to answer for it in court | The Independent

They were compared to drug dealers. They were flooded with racist abuse. The sitting president of the United States accused them of rampant fraud. People showed up at their homes. They were bullied, harassed, and forced to change their appearances and go into hiding.

The lives of two Black women in Georgia were turned upside down following an avalanche of threats and abuse over bogus conspiracy theories surrounding their work helping run the state’s elections.

Famous YouTuber Who Left NYC for Bozeman Enrages Montanans | Outdoor Life

There are countless problematic components to both of Lester’s articles. Like all the parts where she calls Bozeman slow in a way that reads as equal parts endearing and infantilizing. Or the part where she solves the problem of her “terrible” bank account by buying what she claims is a $1-million home in cash. (Some have questioned her appraisal of the property value, as well as her actual ownership status.) But the situation turned on its head when Hipsters of Bozeman, a popular Instagram account dedicated to light-hearted humor about the town’s eclectic mix of residents, posted the article to their page.

Michael Lewis responds to Michael Oher’s claims about ‘Blind Side’ money - The Washington Post

“Everybody should be mad at the Hollywood studio system,” Lewis said. “Michael Oher should join the writers strike. It’s outrageous how Hollywood accounting works, but the money is not in the Tuohys’ pockets.

Donald Trump news today: Trump abruptly cancels press conference on Georgia ‘proof’ as he tries to delay trial by years | The Independent

Donald Trump has abruptly cancelled his proposed press conference at which he claimed he was going to unveil a report that would “exonerate” him in the criminal case over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Kalispell schools to put safety and tech levies before voters | Daily Inter Lake

This is the first time KPS has put a safety levy before voters. On Tuesday, administrators and board trustees discussed how specific they want to be in detailing publicly what funds will be used for without adversely affecting student and staff safety. The safety levy amounts include deficiencies or vulnerabilities identified in a safety audit conducted last year, according to KPS Assistant Superintendent Peter Fusaro.

Fiya Grill wins first place in Best Food at the fair | Daily Inter Lake

For the second year in a row, Fiya Grill has won first place in the Best Food at the Fair competition at the Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo for their Jamaican Jerk Chicken served with rice and beans.

Fans Completely Disagree With A 'Rule' Taylor Swift Enforces On Her Closest Celeb Friends

Some rules had fans scratching their heads, especially the diehard Swift army. One rule in particular claims that Taylor has a rule for her close celebrity friends, which is that they must attend her concerts. This is deemed as a way for Swift to get extra exposure. We don't think Taylor needs the extra love given her massive stardom... Fans weren't so sure about this apparent rule.