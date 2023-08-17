Notebook: A Look at the New Stadium

The Rock Chalkboard

Devonte' Graham shares hilarious practice story following Kentucky's 32-point beatdown vs. Kansas in 2014 - On3

“My freshman year? Kentucky. Whooped. 30-ball,” Graham responded. “This was when they had the platoons, the platoon system. That was another, ‘Welcome to college’ [moment]. Hello. That was like our third game of the season, 30-ball. I think I dove for a ball, me and one of the (Harrison) twins hit each other. Boom. My whole shoulder, it wasn’t right. I couldn’t move no more.”

Podcast: Instant reaction and deep dive into the Kansas football stadium announcement and renderings

Kansas announced formal plans for the Gateway District and renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex on Tuesday afternoon. The project is set to begin at the end of the 2023 season. To discuss it all, Kevin Flaherty joined the show.

Jalon Daniels 'pretty confident' he'll be available for Kansas football's season opener

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been suffering from back tightness during the majority of KU’s preseason camp. Local reporters were able to observe four of the first five practices of preseason camp between August 1 and August 6. Daniels was at each of the five practices that reporters were able to view. Daniels was not spotted by reporters on August 7 and Leipold stated later that morning that Daniels was dealing with back tightness.

Recruits react to Memorial Stadium, football facility upgrade renderings

Lance Leipold said the renovations to Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex will be “game changing” for KU on the recruiting trail. Recruits who Phog.net spoke with seemed to agree.

Chris Harris Jr. on Memorial Stadium renovations: 'It’s showing that we’re making football a priority'

KU Athletics revealed its plan for renovations regarding Kansas Memorial Stadium and the surrounding area on Tuesday. The renovations will take place over the course of two years with the first phase beginning immediately following the conclusion of the 2023 football season and is slated to be completed by the beginning of the 2025 season.

Eraser Dust

A horse-drawn POTUS hopeful is touring Wyoming. And suing Yellowstone along the way. - WyoFile

Another issue Clapp’s campaigning on is a proposal to build an underground interstate system over the course of 150 years. The network of tunnels would house a reconfigured electric grid, a transportation system and more, he said.

Asked how much such infrastructure would cost, Clapp said that “money is made up.”

Trump may try to move the Fulton County criminal case to federal court. Here's why | CNN Politics

Just hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was dealt state charges accusing him, along with 18 other defendants including Donald Trump, of taking part in a broad criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, he mounted an effort to move his case to federal court.

North Carolina legislature overrides governor's veto of 3 bills targeting transgender youth | CNN Politics

“These are the wrong priorities, especially when they should be working nights and weekends if necessary to get a budget passed by the end of the month,” Gov. Roy Cooper said, in part, in a statement that addressed the slate of veto overrides.

Judge Laura Viar, who approved newspaper raid, has DUI arrests | The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas magistrate judge who authorized a police raid of the Marion County Record newsroom over its probe into a local restaurateur’s drunken-driving record has her own hidden history of driving under the influence.

Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 Gets Update Amid Shutdown of Lucasfilm Studio

Lucasfilm just recently announced that its Singapore visual effects and animation studio is closing indefinitely, which led to many fans wondering how it would affect Season 3 of The Bad Batch as well as other animated shows.

Former Montana revenue director says property tax system ‘rigged,’ ‘broken’ | Daily Inter Lake

Homeowners and renters in Montana are about to experience the largest property tax increase in history — and it’s by design, said Dan Bucks, former head of the Montana Department of Revenue.

These interns took selfies with all 100 senators. Here's what they discovered : NPR

We wanted to hear more about what those interns learned about the senators over the course of their adventure.

Taco Bell Makes a Cautious Bet on Chile Crisp Chicken

In a one-restaurant test run that will only last one week (or while supplies last), Taco Bell will debut two new chicken-based menu items in California. Chile Crisp Chicken is the new protein being tested as the foundation for Taco Bell’s Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos and Chile Crisp Chicken Strips. Again, in case the limited run wasn’t clear, the availability of these items is purely restricted to a single restaurant location in Newport Beach, California.

TikTok Influencers Are Using House Hacking to Pay Their Mortgages

At the age of 56, Clark got her chance. In January, she bought a modest four-unit apartment building in Spokane, Washington, for $399,000. With a loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration, she put down just 3.5% of that sticker price, or roughly $14,000, and poured another $100,000 of her savings into renovating the century-old property. She lives in one of the units and plans to rent out the other three at prices that will more than cover her $2,800 monthly mortgage payment.