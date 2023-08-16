Notebook: Kansas Unveils Plans for New Stadium

The Rock Chalkboard

‘An outdoor Allen Fieldhouse:’ KU reveals more details about planned football stadium renovations, fundraising - KU Sports

KU has raised $125 million for its renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in the last 10 months, and university leaders said on Tuesday they fully expect to hold a ribbon cutting for the “transformational” project in 2025.

KU alumni hope stadium rebuild will secure football program’s national position - KU Sports

That was in 2007, when Harris was a true freshman on the Jayhawks’ football team that won the Orange Bowl. Fast forward 16 years, and Harris, now a 12-year NFL veteran and four-time Pro Bowl cornerback, was on hand at the Jayhawk Welcome Center on Tuesday to see KU unveil construction plans for its redevelopment of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the surrounding “Gateway District.”

Eraser Dust

Is Donald Trump getting arrested? Trump claims press conference report will clear him of all election charges - live updates | The Independent

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11.00am on Monday of next week,” Mr Trump said.

I Left NYC, Bought a $1M Bozeman, Montana, Home, and Am Much Happier

After two years of renting, I bought a house for $1 million last summer. My house has a theater on half an acre and includes a guest house I rent out full time for $2,000 a month. I bought my house in cash, so I don't have a mortgage. Having an extra $2,000 a month is amazing. Saving like this would've been impossible for me in NYC.

Kalispell Public School District offices move to new location

The superintendent's office took over the old transportation building, meaning that drivers education, transportation and busses have moved locations to School Station Court.

The Most Ambitious New Star Wars Show Could Be in Big Trouble

Skeleton Crew also seemed positioned as a fresh entry point for younger Star Wars fans. It follows a group of plucky kids who find themselves on a galaxy-spanning adventure far from home, with Law as their Force-sensitive mentor figure with a few skeletons of his own. Little else is known about the series, but it’s looked like one of the franchise’s more ambitious projects. Unfortunately, it now appears to have been bumped from its 2023 release window.

Knudsen suggests Planned Parenthood of Montana abets human trafficking

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has accused one of the state’s most prominent abortion providers of falsifying records and “flagrantly” violating state law by withholding required reports about sexual assault against minors and statutory rape, suggesting that similar alleged inaction by the organization “could be happening with human trafficking victims.”

Kalispell Police Investigating Death Near Parkline Trail - Flathead Beacon

KPD officers on Aug. 13 at 1:58 a.m. responded to a report of a physical disturbance near East Railroad Street and Third Avenue East North. A witness told authorities that Mize and another male had been in a physical confrontation that left the 32-year-old unresponsive with a significant head injury. He was transported to Logan Health in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 14, according to the release.

A Dunkin' Employee Just Dropped A Truth Bomb About Where Your Donuts Come From

"So as a Dunkin' Donuts franchisee, you have three options to get doughnuts. You can A, bake them yourself in your own kitchen inside the restaurant. You can have them delivered from a central kitchen, which you and other franchisees team up to build. [It's] called a CML. Or you could order JBOD, which are like disgusting frozen doughnuts," Mohamed explained in the TikTok.

Bozeman tenants group claims victory for homeless, against short-term rentals in city

Moments earlier, the city commission shelved a vote to restrict so-called “urban camping” in the city after the tenants group worked to delay the meeting, which also focused on what to do about short-term rentals in Bozeman, including those listed on the popular websites Airbnb and Vrbo.

'The Blind Side' may be the worst white savior movie ever

While Oher’s lawsuit is an indictment of sorts against the Tuohys, it is just as much an indictment of movie audiences that over and over again lap up stories about white people saving some downtrodden Black person or some downtrodden group of Black people.