Notebook: Kansas Mauls Greece

The Rock Chalkboard

KU women’s basketball closes European trip with win in Greece - KU Sports

Freshman guard S’Mya Nichols led Kansas in scoring for the second consecutive exhibition game, center Danai Papadoulou scored 14 points back in her native Greece, and Laia Conesa and Nadira Eltayeb each put up double-doubles as the KU women’s basketball team beat Greek Select 108-52 on Sunday.

KU football drawing on team effort to muster pass rush - KU Sports

“He doesn’t like that,” Hatcher said, “but if he’s running out there, he looks like a big bird, you know. But he’s a freak, man. He’s going to be an amazing player for us, he’s put in a lot of work this summer, gained some weight, and his progression has been amazing.”

Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling | AP News

Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power.

Maui wildfires: Officials worry death toll will climb with only 25% of the burn area searched | CNN

With only a quarter of the Maui wildfire burn area searched, the death toll of what’s already the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century still could rise significantly, Hawaii authorities said Monday.

Michael Oher says 'The Blind Side' family made millions off claim he was adopted : NPR

Michael Oher, the subject of the hit 2009 movie The Blind Side, has alleged that a central part of his story — that he was adopted by a wealthy family — is false. Instead of adopting him, he said, the Tuohy family established a conservatorship, in which they profited from his name, image and likeness.

Small Kansas newspaper says co-owner, 98, collapsed and died after police raid - CBS News

Joan Meyer, the 98-year-old co-owner of a small Kansas newspaper, collapsed and died at her home on Saturday, a day after police raided her home and the Marion County Record's office, the newspaper said. Meyer had been "stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief," the Record said, calling the raids illegal.

The GOP’s Big-City Problem Is Growing - The Atlantic

The biggest counties in Ohio voted last week overwhelmingly against the ballot initiative pushed by Republicans and anti-abortion forces to raise the threshold for passing future amendments to the state constitution to 60 percent. That proposal, known as Issue 1, was meant to reduce the chances that voters would approve a separate initiative on the November ballot to overturn the six-week abortion ban Ohio Republicans approved in 2019.

Taco Bell customer claims 'pay-it-forward scam' led to confrontation that left her 'scared'

Meredith Donovan, a content creator, turned to the video-sharing app on Wednesday, Aug. 9, claiming her $60 Taco Bell order infuriated the customer in front of her enough to cause a scene at the drive-thru.

“The car in front of me pulls up to the pay window. I’m on my phone, and I just hear a car door slam,” Donovan recalled when sharing the story with her TikTok followers.

Competitors and their pigs hog spotlight in the show ring | Daily Inter Lake

While Tala will eat just about anything, what the pig enjoys most is vanilla wafers.

Head Start’s ‘Step Back’ - Flathead Beacon

On Aug. 30, schoolchildren across the Flathead Valley will don their backpacks and new sneakers, clamoring onto yellow school buses and waving goodbye to their parents and guardians as the first day of school ushers in the end of a long, hot summer and fall begins to rear its head. Teachers will pen new lesson plans, stocking up on markers and folders. Administrators will prepare to lead their teams through the 10 months that lay ahead.

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Limited to 4 PB&J Sandwiches a Month in Jail

That could be tough for Bankman-Fried, a vegan who said he subsisted on peanut butter when he was incarcerated in the Bahamas last year. The inmate orientation handbook said that the prison food service does provide a "No-flesh Diet," which substitutes the meat portion of meals served.

Woman loses half her ear in angry otter attack while tubing down Montana river

A Montana woman was left with a face full of stitches and a chunk of an ear chewed off after being attacked by an angry otter while tubing down a Montana river.