Notebook: Kansas Mauls the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Positional versatility key to present, future of KU linebacker group - KU Sports

It’s not out of the question, in a linebacker room led by position coach Chris Simpson, that a No. 4 player coming off the bench, “a utility guy that I could bounce around and get guys off the field” as Simpson puts it, could earn more snaps than one of his three starters.

KU wide receivers training to get the most out of every catch - KU Sports

“We do drills of, if we got one defender on us, attack them and then make them miss,” said Luke Grimm, a fellow returning junior and KU’s leading receiver last year. “If we have two, we’re trying to isolate one, split them, to gain as (many) yards as possible. And then we do drills every day of catching the ball, drop-stepping, getting straight up the field. Instead of getting horizontal, we’re trying to get as vertical as we can.”

KU men’s basketball adds Flory Bidunga; Indiana recruit is considered the top 2024 center - KU Sports

“It was a tough choice for sure, but after all that, I decided to commit to…,” he said on the ESPNU broadcast, pausing dramatically for effect as he pulled a baseball cap out of a bag, “the University of Kansas.”

Eraser Dust

Professional fighters come to Kalispell to highlight brain injury awareness | Daily Inter Lake

All of which is why a card of veteran fighters, including Matt “The Gracie Killer” Hughes, Pat “The Croatian Sensation” Militech, Alfonso “Alfie” Alvarez and Todd “The Kid” Foster, will descend upon the Wachholz College Center on Aug. 19. The slate is arriving in Kalispell to headline the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana’s Big Sky Fight Club Banquet and Auction.

A police raid of a Kansas newsroom raises alarms about violations of press freedom : NPR

"It took them several hours," Eric Meyer, the Marion County Record's co-owner and publisher, told NPR. "They forbid our staff to come into the newspaper office during that time."

Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing car from Glacier International Airport | KECI

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports one man is in custody after he allegedly stole a car from the Glacier International Airport parking lot Saturday afternoon.

"Do we have any Oasis fans in the house?": Liam Gallagher's triumphant Boardmasters headline set shows exactly why he has the upper hand on Noel | Louder

Liam knows it. Four times, across the course of the evening, as he switches from his own (moderately well-received) material to the (rapturously received) music of his old band, he asks the same question.

"Do we have any Oasis fans in the house?"

The Supreme Court takes a wrecking ball to the wall between church and state - Vox

Last June, a previously obscure Oklahoma state board voted to allow two Roman Catholic dioceses to operate a charter school in that state. Lawyers from several civil rights organizations, including the ACLU, responded just over a month later with a lawsuit alleging that this state-funded religious school violates the state constitution.

15 Regional Hot Dog Styles in America - The New York Times

From New York’s kosher classic to Alaska’s reindeer-driven rendition, here are 15 supremely local versions that flaunt the bounty to be found on a bun.

Flying high — Disc golf remains a popular sport in the valley | Daily Inter Lake

The league, which was organized in 2015, has about 50 members. Between 20 to 30 regularly meet up at Lawrence Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays to play singles and doubles, respectively. Members split up into smaller groups to get through the 18-hole course at Lawrence Park.

Rural schools in Montana face uphill battle before start of school year | KECI

Teacher shortages are a problem nationwide, but some communities are hit harder than others.

According to the Office of Public Instruction, there are 1,014 job listings for teachers needed within 928 schools in 402 school districts across Montana.

Combing through online job listings, it’s apparent that rural towns are the ones struggling the most to get teachers.

Woman From Viral Airplane Freak-Out, Tiffany Gomas' Emotional Apology

Addressing the viral video for the first time on camera, an emotional Tiffany tells TMZ ... there's no excuse for freaking out on a plane full of people and causing everyone to have to deplane and be delayed.

Rural Montana factory closure disrupts local economy, farming community | PBS News Weekend

Farming can be an uncertain endeavor, at the mercy of the weather, pests and blight. But another sometimes unexpected factor for farmers around the country are the business decisions at the companies they rely on. In one small Montana community, the closure of a sugar beet processing plant is upending the area’s farmers and economy. Stan Parker of Montana PBS reports.