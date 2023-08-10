Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Season

The Rock Chalkboard

What we learned from KU’s trip to Puerto Rico - KU Sports

The Jayhawks are back from Puerto Rico, and they have left us with three games of exhibition basketball in which the level of competition varied widely from moment to moment, let alone from game to game. The performance of the Puerto Rico Select team last Thursday existed on a different plane from the Bahamas in the first half Saturday, and in turn from that same team in the second half Saturday, the first three quarters Monday or the fourth quarter Monday.

Player accused of bomb threat against football facility is no longer enrolled at KU; affidavit says the threat was made on an anonymous tip line - KU Sports

As the Journal-World previously reported, Krause’s charges stem from an incident on July 24, when a bomb threat was reported and police evacuated and searched the Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The KU police department said at the time that no devices were found and that an all-clear was issued about five hours after the threat had been made.

Eraser Dust

Wildfires on Hawaii's Maui island kill at least 6 as blazes force people to flee - CBS News

At least six people were killed on the Hawaiian island of Maui as wind-fueled wildfires tore through the area, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. announced. Hundreds of buildings have also been damaged or destroyed.

Gun crimes send Kalispell felon to prison

Matthew Ryan Cubberly, 36, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing firearms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Man killed during FBI raid in connection with threats against Biden, other officials - ABC News

A Utah man was shot and killed during an FBI raid early Wednesday morning, the FBI confirmed to ABC News. The raid was in connection with an investigation into alleged threats against President Joe Biden and others, according to two officials briefed on the case.

Taylor Swift Announces Fourth Album Rerecording During Eras Tour - The New York Times

Swift announced the October release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” during a concert in California on Wednesday.

Justice Clarence Thomas enjoyed more vacations, private flights and perks thanks to wealthy friends, new ProPublica report details | CNN Politics

The lifestyle Justice Clarence Thomas has enjoyed over the last three decades bankrolled by gifts and hospitality from his wealthy friends is more extensive than previously known, according to a new ProPublica report, and has included numerous flights on private planes, skybox tickets to sporting events, stays at luxury resorts, and a standing invitation to play at a high-end private golf club in Florida.

Noel Gallagher, 56, struggles to remember words to iconic Oasis hits the older he gets and jokes: 'I can't wait to get my mobility scooter' | Daily Mail Online

Telling Matt Morgan on his Patreon podcast: 'I’ve found myself on this tour consciously thinking, "What is the next line to this song?" '.

Lawrence, Kansas, bans single-use plastic bags

After years of debate, the Lawrence City Commission passed a ban on the bags Tuesday night with a 3-2 vote.

But the ordinance will have a later start date than originally proposed. Now the plastic bag ban will take effect March 1.

Artists paint in downtown Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

To to view a map of where artists will be working, visit https://www.downtownkalispell.com/post/downtown-kalispell-art-challenge