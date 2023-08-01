Best Bar in Lawrence: Free State Brewing vs The Hawk

We kick off the Elite Eight of the Best bar in Lawrence Kansas today with Free State Brewing vs The Hawk.

Free State Brewing

In 1989, Free State Brewing Company became the first legal brewery in Kansas in over 100 years. Since opening the doors at our Mass Street HQ, we’ve been working day in and day out to be a haven for beer lovers, where good beer and good food can inspire lively conversations and memorable experiences.

The Hawk

Founded in 1919, the Jayhawk Cafe (aka The Hawk) has been a campus tradition. It is the oldest existing campus establishment. From its modest beginnings, to being one of the most popular drinking establishments in Lawrence, the one constant has been our dedication to servicing our customers.

Which Bar should advance to the Final Four?