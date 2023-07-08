The Weekend Mauling: 7.8.2023

Accused killer out free after white supremacist helps post bail | Daily Inter Lake

The 19-year-old accused of beating a homeless man to death in Kalispell last month is free from the county jail after a known white supremacist with deep ties to Flathead Valley put up property to help cover his $500,000 bail.

Library Trustees Again Seek Rule Change to Qualify for State Funding - Flathead Beacon

The ImagineIF Libraries Board of Trustees has renewed its request to the Montana State Library (MSL) commission to amend a standard requiring large public libraries employ a director with a graduate degree to maintain eligibility for state funding.

We All Owe George Lucas an Apology

So Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and the prequels were once criticized for the aforementioned reasons. While the CGI in these movies has remained looked down upon, pretty much everything that they were once criticized for has taken on a newfound appreciation. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull might be terrible, but it's still a really good time. What's also interesting is that these points are the same things that Dial of Destiny has been put through the wringer for, but it is undoubtedly better than its predecessor. So if Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was able to take on a new life, it's almost a guarantee that Dial of Destiny will.

Chipotle Closes a Pizza Chain You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Pizzeria Locale, the Chipotle-backed fast casual chain in the Denver area, will shutter all five of its locations on July 10, and every affected employee will be offered a job at nearby Chipotle locations. While the restaurant’s domain name is still active, the website is now not functioning.

Lawmakers propose bill to end ‘legacy’ admissions in N.Y.

In New York, legislation has been proposed by Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Assembly Member Latrice Walker that would end the practice of “legacy admissions” in New York. Gounardes told Capital Tonight that the system of “legacy admissions” strikes at the “notion of a meritocracy.”

Taco Bell Menu Items Even The Staff Won't Eat

A burrito rolled up with spicy chili and gooey, runny cheese, the Chili Cheese Burrito has long been a popular item for Taco Bell cravers everywhere. After it was suddenly discontinued at many locations during the '90s, the burrito is still technically available at select locations, mostly as a secret menu item. Unfortunately for diners who are seeking out a zesty kick of '90s nostalgia, they may want to look elsewhere. For one thing, the cheddar cheese contains an anti-caking agent: cellulose, one of the most common sources of which is wood pulp. That said, you may not want to freak out immediately. That's because cellulose is a common food additive that's been around for generations and is okay to consume in small amounts, at least as far as the FDA is concerned.

How Much Taylor Swift Fans Are Spending on Eras Tour

Jake wants to stay in the lavender haze of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — and in the past four months, he's spent roughly $20,000 to do just that.

Twitter Sues Law Firm Over $90 Million Payment in Elon Musk Deal - The New York Times

Twitter’s parent company sued a leading corporate law firm on Friday for what it said were unjust payments related to Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company last year.

Candy fans shocked over the meaning of 'Twix' chocolate bar

In the tweet, user Fooji tweeted at Twix, asking: “I read that “Twix” is short for ‘twin biscuit sticks.’ Can you confirm or deny this?”

Twix said they were “close” to the truth — but still not 100% correct.

“It’s short for ‘twin sticks,'” they explained.

25 Years Ago, One Band Dropped An Album You Either Loved Or Hated — But Never Forgot

It’s been twenty-five years since you looked at me, cocked your head to the side, and said you were angry. It’s also been twenty-five years since Barenaked Ladies have even thought about apologizing for the 1998 hit album Stunt. Whether or not you loved this album when it dropped on July 7, 1998, is kinda not the point. There’s a before and after with Stunt, even though the earwormy nature of these songs basically traveled back in time to make us think that everything on the album had all been done before.

Trump Asked About I.R.S. Inquiry of F.B.I. Officials, Ex-Aide Says Under Oath - The New York Times

In a court filing, John Kelly, who was a chief of staff under Donald Trump, said the former president had asked about having the tax agency look into Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Trans woman, bookstore, teacher sue over Montana law banning drag reading events

A transgender woman, the owners of an independent bookstore and an educator who teaches in costume are among those challenging Montana’s first-in-the-nation law that bans people dressed in drag from reading to children in public schools or libraries.

Pizza Tascio opening another Kansas City location Friday | The Kansas City Star

Kansas City’s Pizza Tascio was set to open its seventh location on Friday, this one in Waldo, spreading more calzones and nutella dessert pizza throughout the area.

I won a $25,000 prize on The Price Is Right - but hidden fees made it such a headache I ended up with nothing | The US Sun

Josh Woo won a $25,000 flight on a private jet after playing The Price Is Right, but the annoying stipulations made him give the experience up.

Tatooine Is A Real Place (And You Can Go There)

The planet Tatooine was named after Tataouine, a city in southern Tunisia where Lucas shot several scenes for A New Hope. Tataouine is the capital of the Tataouine Governorate, and the below-ground "cave dwellings" designed for coolness and protection make the area an ideal filming location. The name is pronounced "Tah-tao-een," only a slight variation of "Tah-too-een" in Star Wars. It makes sense that Lucas would want to honor the city that helped bring his vision of Star Wars to life, and Tataouine had become a popular tourist destination for fans wanting to visit the iconic Star Wars film sets.