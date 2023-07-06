Notebook: A Look at #kufball Roster Construction

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football well represented on Preseason All Big 12 teams

Big 12 Media Days are set for next week as the 14-team Big 12 descends on Arlington, Texas to preview the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the Preseason All Big 12 Teams were announced in addition to the Preseason Player of the Year awards. KU was well represented with several selections.

College football's All-3-Star Team from 2020 recruiting class, per Blake Brockermeyer

The NFL Draft annually provides proof that stars matter in recruiting, and this year was no exception as 21 of the 31 first-round selections were rated as five-star or four-star prospects. But there is still plenty of talent within the three-star ranks.

Recapping an exciting day of Fourth of July commitments

Phenix City (Ala.) Central 247Sports five-star receiver Cameron Coleman announced his pledge to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, choosing to play his college football in College Station over the likes of Auburn, Florida State and LSU among others.

Kansas football building its best recruiting class in program history

Kansas football is building the best recruiting class the program has had in the internet recruiting era this cycle. The commitment of four-star defensive end Dakyus Brinkley on Tuesday solidified KU’s recruiting efforts as one of the program’s best-ever recruiting hauls.

Eraser Dust

Earth sees third straight hottest day on record, though it's unofficial: "Brutally hot" - CBS News

The average global temperature was 62.9 degrees, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world's condition. That matched a record set Tuesday and came after a previous record of 62.6 degrees was set Monday.

Harrison Ford Roasts Conan O'Brien for Star Wars Snafu

Star Wars is just one of those things everyone knows. Whether you love it, hate it, or are indifferent about it, you’re almost surely aware of it. You know Darth Vader, you know lightsabers, you know John Williams’ music. So, when talking to Conan O’Brien, one of the other people everyone knows, Harrison Ford, couldn’t believe his eyes.

Threads: Ten million join Meta's Twitter rival, Zuckerberg says - BBC News

Competitors have criticised the amount of data the app might use. This may include health, financial, and browsing data linked to users' identities, according to the Apple App Store.

Elon Musk Is Straight up Fuming on Twitter About Zuckerberg's Threads

"It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram," Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Subway is making another big change to its menu | CNN Business

The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two years ago, when it began refreshing its menu offerings, ingredients and restaurant appearances to boost once-sagging sales and make itself an attractive acquisition target.

Twitter was locked in a chaotic doom loop. Now it’s on the verge of collapse | Siva Vaidhyanathan | The Guardian

Twitter was locked in a chaotic doom loop. Now it’s on the verge of collapse

Siva Vaidhyanathan

Since the ‘genius’ bought Twitter last year, he’s made a series of poor decisions – and now the platform is almost unusable

Wed 5 Jul 2023 08.00 EDT

430

If you use Twitter, the service that not so long ago was the best way to take in breaking news and find audiences for serious conversations, you may have found it substantially less useful in the past year. Over this past weekend you found it almost unusable. On Saturday, everything melted down. Thousands of users reported that they had major issues using the platform, including an inability to access any tweets or to post their own tweets – so, basically, everything for which one might want to use Twitter.

New law aims to open up Montana camping spots for spontaneous trips

The week of the Fourth of July is typically a busy one at Montana campgrounds, but if you don’t plan ahead, you might have some trouble finding a spot. Luckily, a new bill passed by the 2023 Legislature—aimed at opening up opportunities for spur-of-the-moment camping trips—will go into effect just in time for the 2024 season.

UK nurse failed to get help when her patient died during sex

A UK nurse had sex with a dialysis patient in his car — then failed to get help when he died of a heart attack, according to a disciplinary hearing that booted her from the profession.

Wisconsin's Democratic governor guts Republican tax cut, increases school funding for 400 years | AP News

Evers reduced the GOP income tax cut from $3.5 billion to $175 million, and did away entirely with lower rates for the two highest earning brackets. He also used his partial veto power to increase how much revenue K-12 public schools can raise per student by $325 a year until 2425.