The 4th of July Mauling: 7.4.2023

Former Jayhawks looking to stand out in this year’s NBA Summer League - KU Sports

After an odd and uneven start to his career that saw him get drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the final pick in the 2022 lottery but traded to Utah in the Donovan Mitchell deal just three months later, he rose through the Jazz’s pecking order over the course of the season. A year that began by including nine games in the NBA G League ended with Agbaji averaging 30-plus minutes and nearly 14 points per game while scoring a career-high 28 in a late-season win against Braun’s Nuggets.

Flathead County found mostly responsible for 45-year-old’s death | Daily Inter Lake

A jury has found Flathead County mostly negligent in the death of a Kalispell man who was killed after a deadly mishap involving a county-owned semi-truck near Creston in late 2021.

Flathead opens Montana's first alpine coaster Summer 2023 | ABC Fox Kalispell | montanarightnow.com

Montana’s first and only Alpine Coaster is officially open on Flathead lake.

Located in Lakeside, Montana, a short distance from Kalispell, Whitefish, and Glacier National Park, the coaster is open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM or later, and open on Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM.

New Montana laws take effect July 1

This year, two major charter school bills took effect on July 1. House Bill 549 gives local school districts the first chance to create a charter, but lets independent schools come in if they don’t take that option. Charter schools under that law would have regulations more similar to the existing public school system.

House Bill 562 sets up a new system for approving and establishing “community choice schools,” which would operate more autonomously from the existing system and have exemptions from many of the requirements for traditional public schools. A lawsuit challenging HB 562 as unconstitutional is currently active in a district court in Lewis and Clark County.

Why Disney's Clone Wars Revival Is So Much Better Than The First 6 Seasons

The Clone Wars Season 7 presented the opportunity to capitalize on everything that the earlier seasons had created. The show’s creators now knew which story arcs were worth revisiting and which characters were the fan favorites that could carry those stories. Season 7 was written specifically to blend the aspects of the show that made it great with the themes and the feel of the movies.

The Chicken Sandwich Wars Have Entered a New Era

It’s not enough that the fast-food-eating public loves fried chicken sandwiches—the menu must always be evolving. When a concept grows stale, it’s time to lay on the sauce and toppings and hope that paves a new path forward.

Missoula provides information about property reappraisal notices

The new set of property valuations is causing heartburn for homeowners across Montana, with proposed property taxes hovering around a 40% increase for 2023.

The bills Governor Gianforte has vetoed | KECI

Senate Bill 442, which seeks to reallocate recreational marijuana tax revenues, was one of Gianforte’s more controversial vetoes. In his May 2 veto letter, Gianforte argued that using marijuana tax revenues for county road maintenance would funnel money properly belonging to the state into county government coffers, a “slippery slope” with no assurances that county tax collections would decrease as a result.

Al Roker is a Grandpa! TODAY Co-Host's Daughter Welcomes First Child

The TODAY family has officially grown by one, and no one is more thrilled than new grandpa Al Roker!