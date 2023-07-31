Best Bar in Lawrence: R Bar and Patio vs The Wheel

The Sweet Sixteen finishes with The R Bar and Patio vs The Wheel

R Bar and Patio

R Bar opened in September 2011 and is located just minutes northwest of David Booth Memorial Stadium at the University of Kansas. Since then, R Bar has seen some changes. Transforming from just a drinking only night club, to a full fledged member of the Lawrence restaurant and bar community with the addition of a kitchen in 2015.

The Wheel

Established in 1955, The Wheel is a University of Kansas legend serving the famous Wang Burger by day and pizza by night plus some of the best drink specials in town - and of course a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

9% R Bar and Patio (6 votes)

90% The Wheel (57 votes)

