The Weekend Mauling: 7.29.2023

Bill Self, Travis Goff react to Colorado's return to the Big 12

The University of Colorado is headed back to the Big 12. On Thursday, the Big 12 formally announced the return of the Buffaloes to the conference following their departure to the Pac 12 in the summer of 2011. With Colorado back into the fold starting next July, the Big 12 will be at 13 teams following the departures of Texas and Oklahoma.

WATCH: Bill Self, players preview upcoming Puerto Rico trip

Kansas basketball is headed south next week as the Jayhawks will make the trip down to Puerto Rico for a summer trip. It’s KU’s first summer trip since the team went to Italy. The Jayhawks will play three games during the trip, with the contests set to take place on August 3, 5 and 7. KU will leave Lawrence on Tuesday, August 1 for the trip.

Sunflower State Recruiting Show: Names to watch in Kansas this fall, plus answering fan questions

Kevin Flaherty, Ryan Wallace and Michael Swain are here for another podcast discussing all things local recruiting. Today, we break down the latest with Michael Boganowski and talk about KU's newest commit David McComb. Then, we transition into answering listener questions regarding all things local recruiting.

David McComb felt at home in Lawrence after one visit, his second trip sealed the deal

McComb earned an offer from KU earlier this year, after KU quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski went down to Oklahoma to watch the quarterback throw and workout in person. The KU coach liked what he saw in person — and in addition to McComb’s sophomore film — and extended the offer. At the end of June, the KU coaches hosted some early class of 2025 targets on campus for visits. It wasn’t McComb’s first college visit, but it was his first trip to KU.

