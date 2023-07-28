Best Bar in Lawrence: Louie’s Bar vs Replay Lounge

Today concludes with Louise’s Bar vs Replay Lounge
Louise’s Bar
voted #1 bar in 2022. dive bar with cheap drinks & friendly people. chill place to hang & play pool.
Replay Lounge
The REPLAY LOUNGE is a rock and roll pinball bar located in beautiful downtown Lawrence, Kansas. Since 1993, the Replay has been a proud purveyor of cheap beer, tasty cocktails, and great music from our prime location at the corner of 10th and Massachusetts Streets.
Vote now!
Poll
Which is the better bar?
-
75%
Louise’s Bar
-
25%
Replay Lounge
Poll will close after 24 hours
