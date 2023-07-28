Best Bar in Lawrence: Rick’s Place vs Free State Brewing

The first of today’s matchups pit Rick’s Bar vs Free State Brewing

Rick’s Place

Rick’s Place Lawrence has been calling the shots in the neighborhood bar scene of Lawrence, KS since 1992. There’s no better place to enjoy a drink, play bar games like Shuffleboard, Pool, Darts & Pop-a-Shot. Grab your friends and make your way down to Rick’s Place Lawrence for a great atmosphere and an even greater time. Stop by and join in on the fun!

Free State Brewing

In 1989, Free State Brewing Company became the first legal brewery in Kansas in over 100 years. Since opening the doors at our Mass Street HQ, we’ve been working day in and day out to be a haven for beer lovers, where good beer and good food can inspire lively conversations and memorable experiences.

