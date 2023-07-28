Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Puerto Rico

The Rock Chalkboard

Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents - KU Sports

Colorado is leaving the Pac-12, and the Big 12 is ready to welcome the Buffaloes back to the conference they left a dozen years ago.

KU football lands first 2025 commitment - KU Sports

The Kansas football team earned its first verbal commitment from an incoming junior Thursday evening. Quarterback David McComb from Oklahoma’s Edmond Memorial High, who first visited Lawrence on June 25, pledged to attend KU after spending more time with head coach Lance Leipold and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki at an unofficial visit on Thursday.

Listen: Rock Chalk Sports Talk on Colorado, the Chiefs, KU women’s basketball and more - KU Sports

On the July 27 episode of the Best of Rock Chalk Sports Talk Podcast from KLWN, Derek Johnson and Nick Springer discuss Colorado’s return to the Big 12 Conference, talk Kansas City Chiefs football (with Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star), conduct RCST Football Trivia, speak to new Kansas women’s basketball assistant coach Marqu’es Webb and rewind to last season’s KU football game against Baylor.

KU men’s basketball schedule for Puerto Rico posted - KU Sports

All three games will take place in the San Juan suburb of Bayamón, Puerto Rico, at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum, and be broadcast over the airwaves on the Jayhawk Radio Network with Brian Hanni and Greg Gurley on the call, complete with pre- and postgame shows.

2023 KU soccer roster reflects growing Kansas City connections - KU Sports

“I think in my years that I’ve been here, obviously, I’ve seen a lot of changes in the quality of players coming out of Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri,” head coach Mark Francis told the Journal-World, “and I think years ago there was one or two players I think in every class that we would go after, that we felt like were good enough.

Eraser Dust

Trump faces additional charges in Mar-a-Lago documents case

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump faces new charges in connection with his post-presidency handling of classified documents after the special counsel filed a new indictment Thursday.

Mitch McConnell should step down as Senate minority leader after freezing, GOP senator says | Republicans | The Guardian

McConnell, from Kentucky, remains “intellectually sharp” on “a whole host of issues including baseball”, the anonymous senator told NBC News.

But they added: “People think that he’s not hearing well. I think that he is just not processing.”

Harvard expert: Elon Musk is out of his element at Twitter, X

“If you had to write a case study on an example of a really poor takeover of an organization, Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter would fit that perfectly well,” George, an executive fellow at Harvard Business School, leadership author and former CEO, tells CNBC Make It. “I don’t think he understands social media.”

Taco Bell menu adds new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco available Aug. 3

What do you get when you cross a taco with a grilled cheese sandwich? The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, which hits Taco Bell's menu on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The restaurant chain's newest limited edition menu item has slow-braised, shredded beef topped with a creamy jalapeño sauce and a three-cheese blend (cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack), packed in a fried taco shell with the same cheese blend grilled on the outside of the corn shell. The taco comes with two dipping sauces, a zesty red sauce and nacho cheese.

China labels 'Oasis' singer Noel Gallagher an enemy, bans entry

The High Flying Birds vocalist said that Chinese officials banned him because they were worried that, "I might say some pro-tibetan sh**," which doesn't align with the Chinese policy regarding the Tibet region.

Taylor Swift fans cause record-breaking seismic activity during Seattle shows | CNN

After two nights of earth-shaking dancing at Swift’s Seattle “Eras” tour concert at Lumen Field, enthusiastic Swifties caused seismic activity equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.

Flathead Valley's housing supply continues to shrink, experts say | Daily Inter Lake

The housing supply continues to dwindle in Flathead County while the unemployment rate remains low, according to a mid-year economic forecast presented by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

What happened when a Tesla came to Ekalaka

An “unidentified electric vehicle” — actually a Tesla Model Y — accused of siphoning power from the local electric utility energized the gossip mill in the small eastern Montana town of Ekalaka last week, prompting front page newspaper coverage, a frantic apology and, in the end, much jawboning about the future of transportation in one of the most remote counties in the lower 48 states.

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Adding Once Taboo Gaming Option - TheStreet

Obviously, pre-2018 there was legal sports betting in Las Vegas, but the league worked hard to keep its brand pure and not associated with gambling. That has obviously changed and now, NFL-branded slot machines are coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Every Dorito Flavor, Ranked - Best And Worst Dorito Flavors

Turns out, the results were not what we expected. Sure, you some old favorites are near the top of the list. But a sleeper hit snuck its way to the number one spot. Curious to see which Dorito reigns supreme? Then check out our super scientific and objective ranking.

6 Live Jam Band Albums Everyone Should Own -

As such, many of them have released lives albums over the years that included much longer versions of their popular songs, as well as longer versions of deep cuts. Below, we highlight six jam band albums that everyone should own.