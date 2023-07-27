The Daily Mauling: 7.27.2023

No links today. Here are some discussion questions

1. with Colorado coming back, what is your most fond memory of them from their time in the big 12?

2. pool, lake, ocean, river: what is the most fun to swim in?

3. I’ve been on vacation to the west coast this week. It had ruined seafood for me after having so much fresh caught fish. What is a meal that was so good it ruined the dish for you?

4. Aliens are maybe real. What do you think about this revelation?

5. getting too old for this shit. What is something you have given up due to age and/or wisdom gained from getting older?