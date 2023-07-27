Best Bar in Lawrence: The Nest on 9th vs Red Lyon Tavern

Lets keep it going

A tavern with ‘tude, the Lyon is something like a warm euro-style pub, but more spacious, better lit and without any dank wood work. Always clean and lined out with amenities like board games, darts, pool, and free popcorn. If you’re getting slow service, take time to take in the sign above the bar: “Please don’t tell anyone about the Lyon. We have no time for strangers. Remember it’s your seat.