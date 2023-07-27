Best Bar in Lawrence: Jazz Haus vs The Sandbar

The Sweet Sixteen of the best bar in Lawrence continues with Jazzhaus vs The Sandbar

Since 1982, The Jazzhaus Has Featured The BEST In Live And Recorded Jazz, Blues, Reggae And Rock!Come See Us Soon!!

Peach Madl opened the doors of The Sandbar in 1989. Located in beautiful downtown Lawrence, Kansas, and inspired by the free-spirited lifestyle of Key West and the music of Jimmy Buffett, the Sandbar is a tiny oasis for people from all walks of life. From University of Kansas students and returning alumni to local business people to tourists, the Sandbar’s tiki-bar atmosphere has something for everyone.