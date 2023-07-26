Notebook: Kansas to Face Loaded Maui Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

Arterio Morris’ assault case expected to continue despite affidavit of non-prosecution - KU Sports

The alleged victim in Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris’ assault case filed an affidavit of non-prosecution Monday, but the Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday it will continue to pursue the assault charge.

Professional opportunities fueling growth in KU soccer - KU Sports

“There were years when we had really good players, All-Americans, graduate out of our program, there was nowhere to play,” he said in a recent interview.

KU to open against Chaminade in Maui Invitational - KU Sports

The Jayhawks will play Chaminade, the Honolulu-based NCAA Division II school that hosts the tournament in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Central Time. on ESPNU. They previously faced the Silverswords in the opening round in 2015 and 2019, and are 4-0 against them all-time.

Eraser Dust

Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty in criminal tax case

WILMINGTON, Del. — Hunter Biden, the troubled second son of the president, is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes at the federal courthouse in Delaware on Wednesday morning.

Wildfires rage across the Mediterranean destroying land and claiming lives | CNN

The highest death toll is in Algeria, where wildfires ripped through 11 provinces in the North African nation, killing at least 34 people, state broadcaster EPTV News reported Monday, citing the country’s interior ministry and local groups. Ten of the victims were soldiers, Reuters reported.

Dept. of Education Opens Investigation Into Harvard’s Donor, Legacy Admissions Preferences | News | The Harvard Crimson

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education officially opened an investigation on Tuesday into the use of donor and legacy preferences in Harvard University’s admissions processes.

DeSantis campaign fires aide who secretly made video with Nazi symbol

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign fired an aide this week who secretly created and shared a pro-DeSantis video that featured the candidate at the center of a Sonnenrad, an ancient symbol appropriated by the Nazis and still used by some white supremacists.

Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports | The Hill

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) unveiled legislation Tuesday that would establish a national standard for the handling of college athletes’ name, image and likeness (NIL), two years after the Supreme Court decided the NCAA’s rules restricting certain student-athlete compensation were illegal.

Florida seawater hits hot tub level and may have set world record | AP News

The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) two days in a row. And meteorologists say that could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured, although there are some issues with the reading.

New Star Wars Movie Is The Closest We'll Get To George Lucas' Wildest Sequel Plan

Of course, it's no secret that many of Lucas' ideas tend to be controversial among Star Wars fans. Lucas has been praised for his bountiful imagination and for finding new ways to expand the Star Wars universe, but his more wild ideas tend to face backlash. This is one of the reasons Disney chose not to use his outlines for the sequel trilogy, a decision he was very disappointed with. However, with attitudes toward Lucas shifting in the wake of Disney Star Wars, the next movie can successfully integrate a concept that would have played a key role in his version of the sequel trilogy.

I Saw Two ‘90s Rock Legends In Concert — And I’m Now Convinced We’re All Reliving 1995

On stage, at the MGM Fenway Theater in Boston, Noel Gallagher — the famous songwriter of Oasis — is exactly halfway through his set before he jumps into a ‘90s time machine. Not known for a preponderance of stage banter, Gallagher pauses and says: “Now we’re going to go all the way back. Back to when everyone was f*cking cool as f*ck. Until, someone from this great country, f*cked it up by inventing the internet.” And then, Gallagher, with his band, the High Flying Birds (which includes two former Oasis members, Gem Archer, and Chris Sharrock) tear into the 1995 mega-ballad “The Masterplan.” And in an instant, we’re all transported to a time when you couldn’t take a photo with your phone because your phone was a device in your house and it would be insane to take it to a concert.

Andrew Tate Seemingly Coerced Women Into Sex Work, Leaked Texts Show – Rolling Stone

The messages paint a lurid and often disturbing image of the process by which Tate allegedly recruited young women to do his bidding using a combination of lies, manipulation, and coercive tactics, all the while using examples of his conversations as teaching methods for his acolytes and inviting feedback from them.