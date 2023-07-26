Best Bar in Lawrence: #12 The Hawk vs #13 The Bourgeois Pig

We kick off the Sweet Sixteen of the best bar in Lawrence bracket with The Hawk vs The Bourgeois Pig.
The Hawk
Founded in 1919, the Jayhawk Cafe (aka The Hawk) has been a campus tradition. It is the oldest existing campus establishment. From its modest beginnings, to being one of the most popular drinking establishments in Lawrence, the one constant has been our dedication to servicing our customers.
Phog Allen was renowned for his pregame routine:
3:30 — He met with his players downtown at the Eldridge Hotel, then had the players take a one-hour nap, “undressed and between clean sheets.”
4:30 — The team walked one mile.
5:30 — The team ate a meal at the Jayhawk Cafe. The meal consisted of two slices of whole wheat toast, a portion of honey, a half grapefruit, celery and hot chocolate. There were no deviations or substitutions.
6:00 — The players warmed their bare feet by a fireplace for 15 minutes.
Adolph Rupp worked at the Jayhawk Cafe parttime during his four years in Lawrence.
The Bourgeois Pig
The Bourgeois Pig is a European-style cafe in downtown Lawrence. We are a full bar and coffee shop with free wireless Internet access, featuring a myriad of specialty martinis, espresso drinks, wines, and spirits. The Pig features monthly art exhibits, special events, and some of the best music in town. Our staff is well-traveled and well-educated in anything from art to coffee to politics, and currently have three certified baristas on our staff. Come in for a cup of coffee or a cosmopolitan!
