The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football facility briefly evacuated Monday; KUPD has arrested suspect - KU Sports

The Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were evacuated and searched by police officers Monday evening following a bomb threat, the University of Kansas Police Department said in a short press release.

KU men’s basketball slated for home-and-home series with North Carolina - KU Sports

A national championship rematch is headed to Lawrence in 2024 — and to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the following year.

Eraser Dust

Las Vegas Strip Adding Beloved Restaurant Chain - TheStreet

Whataburger, which has locations in 14 states, fits that description. Fans consider it superior to the traditional fast-food burger chains like Burger King, Wendy's, and McDonald's while people in the know will argue that it's better than beloved chains like Five Guys and In-N-Out.

Bronny James stable, out of ICU following cardiac arrest - ESPN

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said in a statement. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

Greta Gerwig makes opening weekend history with ‘Barbie’ | Datebook

Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated live-action “Barbie” earned $155 million at the box office during its opening weekend, making the Sacramento native the first female director to achieve such a feat.

New Wendy's Menu Items Borrow Heavily From Taco Bell - TheStreet

"Leaked images posted on Reddit indicate the Loaded Nacho lineup with include a new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Queso Fries," the website shared. "...The Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich each feature their respective protein, plus 'spicy' chipotle sauce, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, poblano queso, spicy corn, and tortilla chips on a jalapeno cheddar bun.”

Trump Attorney Offers Ridiculous Explanation For Her Boss' Bad Press

“They say, look at the shiny ball guys, don’t look over here, we don’t want you to see it, we want to give you another headline,” she said.

Small Batch Brews - Flathead Beacon

After six years of running a landscaping business in the Flathead Valley, Brandon Roberts and his wife, Stacia Fuzesy, left the area in 2017 to pursue a new business venture nearly 300 miles to the east – launching Golden Triangle Brewing Co. in the small Montana town of Fort Benton.

Elon Musk slams 'Barbie' over its anti-patriarchy message

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wife, Ginger, went so far as to call for a boycott of “Barbie.”

“The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck),” Ginger Gaetz tweeted, adding, “I really wanted to enjoy it, but ended up feeling let down.”

Adults-only mini golf chain Puttery now open in Minneapolis

The adults-only mini golf chain Puttery is now open in the North Loop. The new location (240 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., puttery.com) offers a swanky setting for those who love the putt-putt game and want to share a charcuterie board ($23) while doing it. Rounds are $18 per person and there are three courses — and three bars to experience. Food is largely fancy snacks, like a fig and burrata salad ($14), ancho wings ($16) and meatball pizza ($18). According to the website, reservations aren't necessary, but are recommended. Golfers must be 21 or older.