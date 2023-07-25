 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Bar in Lawrence: #8 Replay Lounge vs #9 Leroy’s Tavern

What is the best bar in Lawrence Kansas?

The final matchup of the first round pits #8 The Replay Lounge vs #9 Leroy’s Tavern. The full bracket can be found here.

Replay Lounge

The REPLAY LOUNGE is a rock and roll pinball bar located in beautiful downtown Lawrence, Kansas. Since 1993, the Replay has been a proud purveyor of cheap beer, tasty cocktails, and great music from our prime location at the corner of 10th and Massachusetts Streets.

The REPLAY LOUNGE hosts a wide array of live local, national, and international music most nights of the week. Check out our late-night rock shows inside, acoustic matinee shows on our patio, and local DJs outside on warm-weather weekend nights. Between Live Bands, Pinball Machines, Replay-style Karaoke and more, the REPLAY LOUNGE is a diverse venue and local hot spot with a welcoming atmosphere.

The city of Lawrence, Kansas takes pride in its rich arts and music culture, progressive outlook, and small-town feel. We aim to contribute to our vibrant community’s thriving arts and music scene.

Cheers!

Leroy’s Tavern

Leroy’s Tavern offers ten pool tables, four dart boards, two foosball tables, a variety of arcades

Vote Now!

Poll

Which is the better bar?

view results
  • 77%
    Replay Lounge
    (28 votes)
  • 22%
    Leroy’s Tavern
    (8 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

Poll will close 24 hours after posting

