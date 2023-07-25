Best Bar in Lawrence: #8 Free State Brewing vs #9 Logie’s on Mass

The final day of the first round begins with #8 Free State Brewing vs #9 Logie’s on Mass. The full bracket can be found here.

In 1989, Free State Brewing Company became the first legal brewery in Kansas in over 100 years. Since opening the doors at our Mass Street HQ, we’ve been working day in and day out to be a haven for beer lovers, where good beer and good food can inspire lively conversations and memorable experiences.

Sports are big business in Lawrence. College partying is even bigger. A new downtown Lawrence bar and restaurant plans to get in on both industries, and soon may have at least three floors of space — including a rooftop seating area — to do it from.

Logie’s on Mass has opened at 728 Massachusetts St. in the building that used to house the Tonic nightclub, which primarily was known as a college bar.

There’s definitely a college bar vibe to Logie’s, especially after 9 p.m., assistant manager Faith Parent told me. But the establishment is hoping to attract a sizable noncollege crowd for dinner business once Logie’s opens its kitchen in the next month or so, Parent said. Look for that menu to have a heavy dose of pizza, hamburgers and chicken wings, she said.