Notebook: KU Alumni Fall in TBT

The Rock Chalkboard

Former Jayhawk Daniel Wise fills in as Chiefs open camp without star defensive lineman Chris Jones - KU Sports

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs held their first full-squad workout of training camp Sunday under a bright sunny sky with a former Jayhawk on the field in place of All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Mass Street’s TBT run concludes with third-round loss - KU Sports

That also meant the end of the career of Keith Langford, a longtime overseas standout following his KU days, who had said TBT would be his farewell to professional basketball. Langford converted just one field goal Sunday after helping lead Mass Street to narrow victories against We Are D3 on Wednesday and Show Me Squad on Saturday.

Mass Street escapes Mizzou alumni 69-65 in unconventional Border War - KU Sports

The All-American forward and NBA lottery pick nailed the game-winning basket for Mass Street, a team of mostly Kansas alumni, in a 69-65 victory over the Show Me Squad, Missouri’s alumni team, in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Saturday in Wichita.

Eraser Dust

Israeli lawmakers to vote to weaken Supreme Court amid protests, as Netanyahu leaves hospital | CNN

Israeli lawmakers are set to vote on the first part of the government’s sweeping plan to weaken the power of the country’s courts on Monday, despite six months of street protests, parliamentary maneuvering, compromise talks and increasingly urgent warnings from the White House.

Law roundup: Children taunt woman by calling her a ‘Karen’ | Daily Inter Lake

About five to seven children reportedly riding bicycles and hanging out near mailboxes taunted a woman and went to her porch where they called her a “Karen” after she asked them to leave a trailer park where they didn’t live. She told the Kalispell Police Department the kids had blankets with them and one had a lighter.

Ozarks boat crash: Vessel runs into home at Lake of the Ozarks

Eight people suffered significant injuries after a boat in the Lake of the Ozarks ran aground and crashed into a home over the weekend, state law enforcement reported.

Twitter rebrands to 'X' as Elon Musk loses iconic bird logo

Twitter has officially rebranded to "X" after owner Elon Musk changed its iconic bird logo Monday, marking the latest major shift since his takeover of the social media platform.

Biden to honor Emmett Till with national monument

President Biden will sign a proclamation on Monday to establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, the White House announced Sunday.

Barbie vs Oppenheimer latest news: Greta Gerwig makes history with biggest box office opening for a female director | The Independent

Greta Gerwig has broken the domestic box office record for a female director with Barbie on track to make $155m on the opening weekend in North America.

Ahsoka Is Dave Filoni's Best Chance To Make A Popular Return Of The Jedi Retcon

The core reason for this stems from Filoni's connection to Ahsoka as a character, and the links the show has to the Lucasfilm alum's prior works. The series is set to be a sequel to Star Wars Rebels and will include many characters from the animated show. The inclusion of one specific character - which may not be confirmed until the Ahsoka show's release date - would allow Dave FIloni to take one of his favorite creations and retcon Return of the Jedi by making Captain Rex a part of the Star Wars original trilogy.

10 terrible Britpop albums with one classic song | Louder

Yeah, let’s get this one out of the way early doors; Oasis’ fourth album is an embarrassment. Songs such as I Can See A Liar and the career-low of Little James would be bad for a bunch of Year 10’s entering their first Battle Of The Bands, for one of the biggest bands in the world at the time, they’re truly pathetic. It’s actually the opening one-two of Fuckin’ In The Bushes (which we’re calling an instrumental intro rather than a song) and first single Go Let It Out that stop this album from being a total, irredeemable disaster. Sad for it, more like!

Taco Bell Menu Adds an American Classic (You Will Love It) - TheStreet

That's something Taco Bell has delivered on as it has introduced a taco using fried chicken as the shell and its Naked Chicken Chips, which were basically an excuse to offer chicken nuggets. If there's a menu item that works for McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, Burger King, or other fast-food chains, Taco Bell seems willing to put its own spin on it.

Local Glass Recycling on Hiatus - Flathead Beacon

For the last four years, Dave Fischlowitz has partnered with local nonprofits to collect glass bottles and jars from individuals and businesses. Through his business, Flathead Recon Glass Recycling, Fischlowitz has collected roughly 10,000 pounds of glass a week, pulverized it and converted it into landscaping material.

Earlier this year, however, Fischlowitz’s landlord sold the industrial property where he operated his glass pulverizer in Columbia Falls and he had to put the business on hiatus. Without the valley’s only glass recycling option, 10,000 pounds of glass is funneling into the landfill each week.