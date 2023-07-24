Best Bar in Lawrence: #7 R Bar and Patio vs #10 Elmo’s Tavern

Today concludes with #7 R Bar and Patio vs #10 Elmo’s Tavern. Check out the full bracket here.

LOCATED IN HISTORIC LAWRENCE, KS. R BAR SERVES DRINKS AND AWARD WINNING FOOD IN A FUN, UNPRETENTIOUS ATMOSPHERE.

R Bar opened in September 2011 and is located just minutes northwest of David Booth Memorial Stadium at the University of Kansas. Since then, R Bar has seen some changes. Transforming from just a drinking only night club, to a full fledged member of the Lawrence restaurant and bar community with the addition of a kitchen in 2015.

The product of two longtime friends, James and Brian share a passion for good beer, good food, sports, dive bars, music and a little too much Pop Culture. Bored with run of the mill bars that serve fried everything and overpriced “trendy places” J & B set out to create the world’s cleanest dive bar. At R Bar you can get amazing food with nothing deep fried and top quality beers and cocktails, without taking out a 2nd mortgage on your house.

R Bar has always maintained one simple goal, to provide the local community with a place to share a drink, grab a bite, party with old friends and make new ones . So whether it’s to watch the game, eat the best wings in Lawrence, or just have a cold one with friends over games of darts, cornhole and NBA Jam, R Bar is ready to be your bar. Let’s party!