Best Bar in Lawrence: #7 R Bar and Patio vs #10 Elmo’s Tavern

R Bar and Patio
LOCATED IN HISTORIC LAWRENCE, KS. R BAR SERVES DRINKS AND AWARD WINNING FOOD IN A FUN, UNPRETENTIOUS ATMOSPHERE.
R Bar opened in September 2011 and is located just minutes northwest of David Booth Memorial Stadium at the University of Kansas. Since then, R Bar has seen some changes. Transforming from just a drinking only night club, to a full fledged member of the Lawrence restaurant and bar community with the addition of a kitchen in 2015.
The product of two longtime friends, James and Brian share a passion for good beer, good food, sports, dive bars, music and a little too much Pop Culture. Bored with run of the mill bars that serve fried everything and overpriced “trendy places” J & B set out to create the world’s cleanest dive bar. At R Bar you can get amazing food with nothing deep fried and top quality beers and cocktails, without taking out a 2nd mortgage on your house.
R Bar has always maintained one simple goal, to provide the local community with a place to share a drink, grab a bite, party with old friends and make new ones . So whether it’s to watch the game, eat the best wings in Lawrence, or just have a cold one with friends over games of darts, cornhole and NBA Jam, R Bar is ready to be your bar. Let’s party!
Elmo’s Tavern
Friendly neighborhood, North Lawrence bar. The only place in North Lawrence with Pool Tables. Great atmosphere. Fun Staff, and great cocktails
