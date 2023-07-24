Best Bar in Lawrence: #7 Lawrence Beer Company vs #10 Henry’s Upstairs

Today’s matchups kick off with #7 Lawrence Beer Company vs #19 Henry’s Upstairs. Check out the full bracket here.

Like most people these days we’ve visited our fair share of breweries. Some were big and fancy, some were small and just getting started, but our favorites all had similar characteristics. We appreciate quality and attention to detail. We love community focus. We love creativity and personality. We love when we can sit on a patio in the sun drinking a few beers with friends and just watch the neighborhood roll in. Pushing strollers, riding bikes, meeting friends… really using the brewery as a community gathering spot like they were always meant to be. We’re not looking for world domination we just want to make quality, fresh beer and food for the community that we live in, and then share it with the people who live here. We want you to come in and hang out with us.

Staying community based rather than distributing large scale frees us up to constantly play around with different styles and small batch releases, and ensures the beer you’re drinking is as fresh as possible.

We’ve had unbelievable support from our families, friends, and our city, and we want to make sure we continue to create something that everyone can be proud of and feel like they had a part in making great. Good beer, good food, and good camaraderie, with a few shenanigans mixed in as well. Down the Street, Up Your Alley.

Cheers everyone, hope to see you soon.