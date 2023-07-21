The Daily Mauling: Bill Self Breaks Down NIL

The Rock Chalkboard

'Pressure is a privilege': Jalon Daniels embracing increased expectations for himself, KU football

All eyes were on Jalon Daniels at Big 12 Media Days last Wednesday, as the KU quarterback spent the day in Arlington fielding questions about his suit, chain and preseason honors. Daniels has garnered plenty of publicity this offseason, as he enters the 2023 season as one of the top returning quarterbacks in college football.

Quick Recap: Mass Street TBT team wins close first round game over We Are D3, 70-67

Mass Street, the TBT team made up mostly of KU basketball alumni, won a thrilling first-round matchup against We Are D3 70-67 on Wednesday night. Despite trailing for most of the game, Mass St. came back late, capped off by a put-back basket from Thomas Robinson to seal the game. They will face off against the Show Me Squad, Missouri’s team made up of basketball alumni, on Saturday in Wichita.

Top 20 shooting guard Jalil Bethea is down to five schools

“The whole recruitment process was like a dream come true for me,” Bethea told 247Sports. “As a young kid I always looked up to people in the pros that went to the schools I dreamed of going to. Now I’m basically living that life of becoming one of them.”

Bill Self explains how NIL is becoming an important factor in stay or go NBA Draft decisions

Name, Image and Likeness has changed college athletics in numerous ways. One of the biggest impacts it’s had on college basketball is helping individual player value, especially for those who aren’t a typical NBA prototype. Someone like Drew Timme from Gonzaga is an example. Timme was never going to be a high round NBA Draft pick, but he was an impact player in college basketball. As a result, he stuck around in college and was able to monetize his value at the level. There are other examples to go with Timme over the last few years, too.

Eraser Dust

Status of Soldier Who Entered North Korea Remains Unknown, U.S. Says - The New York Times

The Biden administration is trying to determine Pvt. Travis T. King’s condition and location.

The ‘MAGA Narrative’ In Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In a Small Town’ – Rolling Stone

When Dr. Karlos K. Hill first watched Jason Aldean’s video for “Try That in a Small Town,” he saw the current conservative American political moment flash before his eyes. “It’s the narrative of Make America Great Again, of white nationalism,” Hill, a professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma, tells Rolling Stone. “But it’s packaged in this really nice, seemingly benign package of country music.”

Popeyes is now offering 'girl dinner.' Here's what's included | CNN Business

The #girldinner phenomenon, which blew up on TikTok in recent week, was originally posted by user Olivia Maher and featured a spread of grapes, cornichons, bread and cheese. The New York Times describes it as an “aesthetically pleasing Lunchable: an artfully arranged pile of snacks that, when consumed in high enough volume, constitutes a meal.”

New Florida teaching standards say African Americans received some ‘personal benefit’ from slavery - POLITICO

Florida education officials approved new standards for teaching African American history Wednesday in response to the “anti-woke” policies touted by Gov. Ron DeSantis as critics urged the state to rethink the curriculum claiming that it “only presents half the story and half the truth.”

Climate Collapse Could Happen Fast - The Atlantic

Ever since some of the earliest projections of climate change were made back in the 1970s, they have been remarkably accurate at predicting the rate at which global temperatures would rise. For decades, climate change has proceeded at roughly the expected pace, says David Armstrong McKay, a climate scientist at the University of Exeter, in England. Its impacts, however, are accelerating—sometimes far faster than expected.

10 Terrible TV Show Bottle Episodes That Were Absolutely Pointless

Not all bottle episodes are bad, but the worst examples of this television tradition have earned their poor reputations. Historically, bottle episodes were a TV staple wherein writers came up with a story limited to a few established locations and cast members. A cost-saving practicality, bottle episodes became almost as infamous as clip shows among television aficionados. Theoretically, their budgetary constraints could have sparked creativity in the writer’s room. However, more often than not, bottle episodes were viewed as filler. That's changed in recent decades.

College football expansion: Colorado could move "soon," per report - College Football HQ

Despite having said it wants to stay in the Pac-12 going forward, Colorado is now "ready to commit to joining the Big 12 soon," according to a person from inside the conference who spoke with Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman.

God's Mission to Tennessee - Flathead Beacon

9:24 a.m. A woman was demanding money from passersby in response to “God” telling her to get money and to go to Tennessee.