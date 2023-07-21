Best Bar in Lawrence: #6 Astros Billards vs #11 The Nest on 9th

The second matchup of the day pits #6 Astros Billards vs #11 The Nest on 9th. See the full bracket here.
Astros Billards
Over 20 Years In Serving As The Local Social Gathering Spot
Astro’s Billiards and Bar was established in 1989 by the late Paul Terfler and has been a staple in the sport of billiards ever since. It has evolved into a social gathering place and local watering hole where casual pool players can enjoy the 18 pool tables along with self-described pool sharks.
Stay and play a game of pool
Astro’s Billiards and Bar has been engaged in pool leagues for over 20 years, sponsoring teams via the American Pool Players Association and the Billiards Congress of America every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They are open to serious pool players and novices as well; new teams form seasonally.
In-house leagues are popular, with 100% payout of all dues, utilizing BCA rules. In addition, in-house tournaments are held Saturdays and Sundays, with entry fees matched to sweeten the payout!
The Nest on 9th
The Nest on Ninth, our rooftop terrace, boasts the best views in the region and offers some of the best al fresco dining in Lawrence. Sample various offerings from an abbreviated Bird Dog Bar menu as you watch the sun set over KU’s campus and the Kaw River Valley. Enjoy beer, cocktails and some exceptional wine selections.
The Nest (subject to weather conditions) is open for observation 7 days a week starting at 8 am. Starting April 29th, The Nest’s bar is open on Thursday thru Saturday at 5 pm – 10 pm through the end of September.
