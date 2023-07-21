Best Bar in Lawrence: #6 Astros Billards vs #11 The Nest on 9th

The second matchup of the day pits #6 Astros Billards vs #11 The Nest on 9th. See the full bracket here.

Over 20 Years In Serving As The Local Social Gathering Spot

Astro’s Billiards and Bar was established in 1989 by the late Paul Terfler and has been a staple in the sport of billiards ever since. It has evolved into a social gathering place and local watering hole where casual pool players can enjoy the 18 pool tables along with self-described pool sharks.

Stay and play a game of pool

Astro’s Billiards and Bar has been engaged in pool leagues for over 20 years, sponsoring teams via the American Pool Players Association and the Billiards Congress of America every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They are open to serious pool players and novices as well; new teams form seasonally.

In-house leagues are popular, with 100% payout of all dues, utilizing BCA rules. In addition, in-house tournaments are held Saturdays and Sundays, with entry fees matched to sweeten the payout!