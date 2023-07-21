Best Bar in Lawrence: #6 Jazzhaus vs #11 Dempsey’s Burger Pub

The first matchup today pits #6 The Jazzhaus against #11 Dempsey’s Burger Pub. Check out our full bracket here. The bar’s will explain a little about themselves and then you can vote for your favorite below.

Jazzhaus

Since 1982, The Jazzhaus Has Featured The BEST In Live And Recorded Jazz, Blues, Reggae And Rock!Come See Us Soon!!

Dempsey’s Burger Pub

Fresh, never frozen angus beef from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas, KS as well as fresh bread from Farm to Market Bread Co. in Kansas City. We pride ourselves in serving our customers the best burger in town.

Vote Now!

Poll Which is the better bar? The Jazzhaus

Dempsey’s Burger Pub vote view results 57% The Jazzhaus (15 votes)

42% Dempsey’s Burger Pub (11 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Poll will close 24 hours after posting