Notebook: Kansas TBT Team Advances

The Rock Chalkboard

Former KU athletic director Lew Perkins dies at 78 - KU Sports

Lew Perkins, a longtime basketball coach and athletics administrator who served as the University of Kansas’ athletic director from 2003 to 2010, died Tuesday of side effects related to Parkinson’s disease, his daughter Holly confirmed to the Journal-World Wednesday night. He was 78.

Langford, Robinson lead Mass Street to TBT comeback - KU Sports

The 39-year-old former Kansas guard, who had positioned The Basketball Tournament as his swan song to professional basketball, willed the KU alumni team to victory in the second half after they fell behind by as many as 12 points against a squad composed of former NCAA Division III players.

Eraser Dust

What to know about the potential criminal charges Trump faces in special counsel's probe into 2020 election aftermath | CNN Politics

The letter from Smith, according to media reports, sketched out some potential charges the former president could face – referencing a Reconstruction-era civil rights statute as well as laws that may indicate that Trump could face an obstruction similar to what has been used to convict some Capitol rioters. But without more detail, it’s hard to know exactly what shape the charges will take or what Trump 2020 election-related conduct they are aimed at.

Texas abortion bans challenged in dramatic court testimony from 3 women : Shots - Health News : NPR

Samantha Casiano, who gave birth to a baby who lived just four hours, broke down and became physically ill on the witness stand as she told the story of her doomed pregnancy in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Wednesday. Her husband, Luis Villasana, rushed to the front of the courtroom to help her, during a hearing in a case challenging the abortion bans in Texas.

New Mexico advocacy group speaks out about Oppenheimer film

An advocacy group in southern New Mexico is expressing frustration over the upcoming blockbuster film Oppenheimer, which is set to premiere this weekend. Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium Co-Founder Tina Cordova said the Christopher Nolan film ignores the atomic bomb’s negative impact on New Mexicans.

Taco Bell Menu Brings Back a Fan Favorite (You Demanded It) - TheStreet

Now, Taco Bell is bringing back another one of its popular snack-chip collaborations for a limited time. It's doing that after fans voted to bring back this item instead of another snack-chip-based product, the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco.

Kalispell tattoo artist survives being clipped by airplane wing | KECI

Kelly Bertelsen was posing in a desert photoshoot when a full-sized, single engine airplane flew low to the ground and struck her in the head with its wingtip.

Under The Big Sky Fest 2023 in Words and Pictures - Saving Country Music

The appeal for independent country has become so robust, we now have megafestivals sprouting up all across the country to cater to the fans of this music. But the first, and still the biggest of these events is Under The Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana. It’s also one of the few that remains 100% independent.

The Unexpected Meat You Need To Avoid Grilling At All Costs

But while it smokes (and braises) beautifully, it doesn't work at all for grilling. The reason is that brisket is a connective tissue, meaning it's rich in collagen and other generally tough fibers. Collagen-rich meats do cook well — but only if you cook them slowly. Braising and smoking work well for brisket because they give that collagen time to break down and turn into delicious meat juice. Grilling, on the other hand, exposes it to high external heat, leading to a tough cut of meat that doesn't at all resemble what brisket is known for.

The Offensive ‘Seinfeld’ Episode You Didn’t Realize Was Pulled Out of Syndication

Seinfeld, at its best, is the perfect example of a show that deftly touches on a wide array of taboo subjects, either by not really directly referencing the subject ("I am master of my domain" skirting masturbation in "The Contest") or, conversely, greatly exaggerating reactions ("Not that there's anything wrong with that," a cheeky politically correct reaction to homosexuality in "The Outing"). At its worst, Seinfeld can be offensive and outdated in equal parts. Shows that straddle the line between clever and crass can easily slip to one side or the other, so it's a credit to the creative forces behind the show that Seinfeld walks that line more often than not. It doesn't mean the show is infallible by any stretch. There are many moments over the course of the show that were in bad taste the first time around, let alone now. But there's one episode that stands out from the rest, the only episode that caused so much uproar that it was pulled from syndication: Season 9's "The Puerto Rican Day."

Alabama Republicans pitch congressional map with one majority-Black district, even though the Supreme Court mandated two

A proposal for redrawn congressional districts in Alabama has been met with criticism by leaders and advocates, who say the new map is still biased against Black residents, despite a Supreme Court order to address the imbalance.

Ex-escort recounts chilling date with Rex Heuermann

“Then he said, ‘Have you heard of the Gilgo Beach murders?’ That’s when he got real weird,” Brass said, according to the News.

The woman claimed Heuermann mentioned details about the killings that Brass had not heard, despite closely following the investigation.

I won a $1m tropical compound home in the HGTV sweepstakes - when I had to sell they told us the dream isn't the house | The US Sun

Groskiewicz's package racked up a massive $700,000 in expenses, which include initial income and prize taxes, local ordinance fees, plus maintenance and upkeep.