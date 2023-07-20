 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Bar in Lawrence: #5 Harbour Lights vs #11 Bullwinkle’s Bar

What is the best bar in Lawrence Kansas?

By fizzle406
London, English bar and bar maids Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images

The second matchup of the pits #5 Harbour Lights against #11 Bullwinkle’s Bar.

Harbour Lights

Established when Kansas ended Prohibition in 1936. We’ve been providing Lawrence, Kansas with refreshing libations for over 80 years!

Bullwinkle’s Bar

Sitting on the corner of Tennessee and 14th streets, Bullwinkles Bar looks rather inconspicuous when casually passing the watering hole. But inside is a place that many students past and present hold dear, especially Kansas basketball fans.

Brothers Pete and Tommy Sorrentino have owned Bullwinkles, known by most as “the Bull,” since 2013. The addition of a patio to the southeast section has contributed to the bar’s laid-back attitude.

