Best Bar in Lawrence: #4 The Bottleneck vs #13 Johnny’s Tavern West

The second matchup of the day pits #4 The Bottleneck vs #13 Johnny’s Tavern West

The Bottleneck is considered by many to be a rock and roll landmark. The historical building at 737 New Hampshire has been home to everything from a roller rink to a paper warehouse before finally taking shape as a live music club (alternately named Off the Wall Hall and Cogburns) in the ‘80s. It was renamed The Bottleneck in 1985 in honor of the numerous varieties of beer available. The Bottleneck’s journey began with a regular Monday evening open mic night giving local talent the opportunity to take the stage in front of friends and fans. From there, The Bottleneck soon cemented its status as a scheduled stop on many major city national tours giving the Lawrence community access to some of the best names in modern music.

Over the years the artists that have played at the Bottleneck include: Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, Jimmy Eat World, Avett Brothers, Danzig, Bush, Slipknot, Widespread Panic, Gin Blossoms, Butthole Surfers, Wallflowers, Cracker, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, They Might Be Giants, GWAR, Jewel, Edwin McCain, Guided by Voices, Everclear, Cake, Ben Folds Five, Sublime, Filter, Goo Goo Dolls, Bo Diddley, String Cheese Incident, The Smithereens, Marcy Playground, Junior Brown, Lucinda Williams, 311, Faith No More, Rusted Root, Weezer, Fastball, Luscious Jackson, Semisonic, X, The Offspring, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Cibo Matto, Built to Spill, Soul Asylum, The Residents, Social Distortion, Deftones, Living Colour, Blind Melon, Presidents of the United States, Jurassic 5, Pharcyde, My Chemical Romance, Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins, Sharon Jones, Bane, Le Tigre, Modest Mouse, Elliott Smith, Fall Out Boy, Underoath, Tim & Eric, The Specials, The Urge, Agnostic Front, Hepcat, Laurel Atkin, Earth Crisis, Kings of Convenience, Feist, Toots & The Maytals, Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Reverend Horton Heat, Jesus Lizard, Sevendust, Good Charlotte , MXPX, Sleater Kinney, The Flaming Lips, Big Head Todd, Spin Doctors, Nelly Furtado, Black Joe Lewis, Papa Roach, Kottonmouth Kings, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Rancid, Gov’t Mule, Goldfinger, Wilco, St. Vincent, Motion City Soundtrack, Gogol Bordello, Foster the People, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, The Lumineers, G Love & Special Sauce, Dropkick Murphys, Mammoth WVH and Panic at the Disco!