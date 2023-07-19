Best Bar in Lawrence: #4 Brother’s Bar & Grill vs #13 The Bourgeois Pig

The first of today’s matchups pits #4 Brother’s Bar and Grill vs #14 The Bourgeois Pig for the best bar in Lawrence Kansas.

Brother’s Bar and Grill

Brothers is a modernized throwback to the old Midwestern corner tavern. A clean, relaxed social hangout; our bar stock-full of cold beer and drink with a kitchen in the back serving up comfortable American food fare. Food portions are large and juicy; Drink specials are good and plenty. A lot of televisions and not a bad seat in the house. It’s hard to imagine you won’t leave here satisfied.

The Bourgeois Pig

The Bourgeois Pig is a European-style cafe in downtown Lawrence. We are a full bar and coffee shop with free wireless Internet access, featuring a myriad of specialty martinis, espresso drinks, wines, and spirits. The Pig features monthly art exhibits, special events, and some of the best music in town. Our staff is well-traveled and well-educated in anything from art to coffee to politics, and currently have three certified baristas on our staff. Come in for a cup of coffee or a cosmopolitan!

