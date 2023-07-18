Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Five-star Flory Bidunga includes Kansas basketball in his top four

Kansas has made the top group for one of the top high school prospects in the 2024 class. On Monday, five-star big man Flory Bidunga included KU in his top four, along with Auburn, Duke and Michigan. Thus far, Bidunga has taken official visits to KU (May 12-14) and Duke (June 20-22). At this point in time, Bidunga has not announced a commitment date. For more on his recruitment and where KU stands, click here.

Summer Scouting Series: Patrick Ngongba among the EYBL's best bigs

We go through each of the major national circuits, log as many in-person evaluations as we can, and supplement that by digging into both the stats and the film.

A look at where KU football's 2024 class stands in mid July

It was quite the five weeks for the KU football program on the recruiting trail. Over the course of the month of June and the first week of July, the Jayhawks saw their 2024 class come together as Lance Leipold and the KU coaches capitalized on the momentum around the KU program and the individual relationships the coaches built with recruits over the last few months. In total, KU landed 10 verbal commitments in the five-week span, which takes the total number of verbal commitments for the 2024 class up to 15.

Could Devin Neal turn pro after the 2023 season? He says it will be considered

Neal is coming off of a strong sophomore season with the Jayhawks. Neal finished the 2022 season with 1,090 rushing yards(a 6.1 yards per carry average), while also grabbing 21 receptions for 183 yards. He finished with 10 total touchdowns. This summer, Neal was named Preseason First Team All Big 12, which goes to show how highly those who cover the conference think of him.

Rich Miller reflects on his football journey as his final collegiate season nears

Rich Miller’s early football days could essentially be summed up in one word: underdog. The KU linebacker’s journey through the sport he loves has been one littered with twists, turns and numerous challenges standing in the way. But those ordeals have played a part in how Miller handles himself to this day.

