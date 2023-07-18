Best Bar in Lawrence: #3 Red Lyon Tavern vs #14 Eighth Street Taproom

The second matchup of the day pits #3 The Red Lyon Tavern against #14 Eighth Street Tap Room in a battle to find the best bar in Lawrence Kansas. Link to the full bracket

Red Lyon Tavern

A tavern with ‘tude, the Lyon is something like a warm euro-style pub, but more spacious, better lit and without any dank wood work. Always clean and lined out with amenities like board games, darts, pool, and free popcorn. If you’re getting slow service, take time to take in the sign above the bar: “Please don’t tell anyone about the Lyon. We have no time for strangers. Remember it’s your seat.”

Eighth Street Taproom

One of the most legendary bars in town and home to the best juke box on the planet (not to mention some of the yummiest freshly mixed drinks in the state of Kansas). A two-level establishment with free pool upstairs until 9pm. The regular crowd are very hospitable and the bar tenders know their stuff. Reputable manger, one Sir Jeremy Sidener, is regarded by many as the best bass player around (Zoom, Panel Donor, Arthur Dodge & the Horsefeathers, Danny Pound). With over 12 years experience on the ‘scene’ and a stash of vinyl treasures behind the counter, he and his fellow Tap Room folk can both inform and entertain.

