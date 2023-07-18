Best Bar in Lawrence: #3 The Sandbar vs #14 Mr Brew’s Taphouse

The first of today’s matchups pits The Sandbar vs Mr Brew’s Taphouse to find the best bar for a Jayhawk to kick back in Lawrence Kansas. Link to the full bracket. As always the bars will speak for themselves:

Peach Madl opened the doors of The Sandbar in 1989. Located in beautiful downtown Lawrence, Kansas, and inspired by the free-spirited lifestyle of Key West and the music of Jimmy Buffett, the Sandbar is a tiny oasis for people from all walks of life. From University of Kansas students and returning alumni to local business people to tourists, the Sandbar’s tiki-bar atmosphere has something for everyone.

Enjoy one of our specialty tropical drinks like the Bahama Mama, the drink that started it all, or our best-selling Shark Attack, complete with a toy shark and blood. (Don’t worry, it’s just grenadine!) All of our concoctions are served with toys and beads. In fact, we’re still proud of our reader-voted award back in 2007, “Best Drink Trinket,” from Pitch Weekly, a Kansas City-area entertainment publication.

Our watering hole is small, but we proudly claim the best jukebox in Lawrence. A nostalgic mix of dance and party music entertains our customers, who are often found dancing on the bar alongside our staff to favorites like “Car Wash” and “Shake Your Tailfeathers.” The famous Indoor Hurricane attraction was added in 2002. The campy show blows through every night at 10 p.m. and features a mix of wind, rain, and lightning; mermaids dancing on the bar; a video starring Sandbar friends and family (and sometimes a famous face or two).

The Sandbar has been voted as a Best Bar in Lawrence and managing partner and longtime bartender David Johanning has been voted Best Bartender in Lawrence since 2012 in the Best of Lawrence contest. The Sandbar offers an escape from everyday life- a place where you can kick back and relax with your favorite drink, chat with the bartenders and make new friends, dance or hang out on our outdoor patio.