Notebook: Kansas Prepares for TBT Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

Marcus Adams Jr. leaving KU men’s basketball program - KU Sports

“It was a hard decision,” Adams wrote. “I decided it would be best for me mentally and for my family. I will re-open my recruitment as well.”

Morris twins ready for another chance to coach in TBT - KU Sports

The twin coaches of Mass Street’s Kansas alumni team — Marcus is technically the head coach and Markieff the assistant, though they’ll tell you it doesn’t matter much — remember very vividly what it was like to lose last time they coached in The Basketball Tournament.

Bits o Chalk

Ford F-150 Lightning EV price cuts

Ford Motor on Monday cut prices for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup, saying its efforts to boost production and lower costs for battery minerals have paid off.

Star Wars Announces Record-Breaking Episode Count for Newest Show

The release noted that Young Jedi Adventures will finish with 25 episodes in its first season, which is higher than any season of any live-action or animated Star Wars projects to date.

A group of GOP centrists threatens to hold up party tax bill without SALT changes - POLITICO

A group of House Republican centrists is taking a page from their hardliner colleagues, demanding critical changes to their party’s signature tax plan — and threatening to hold the bill up until they get it.

At Richwine's Burgerville, a Legacy of Good Food and Good Times - Flathead Beacon

At the southern tip of Flathead Lake where the water stretches into Polson Bay, just across Highway 93, there is a kind of temple to the most satisfying contrasts of simple, summer life that can be found along northwest Montana’s waterways, and it’s here that those with hungry stomachs looking for a bite can find a legendary local cheeseburger that will answer their prayers — and then some.

20,000 descend on Whitefish for country music festival | Daily Inter Lake

As darkness finally enveloped the main stage at Under the Big Sky in Whitefish on Friday night — smoky sunset hues giving way to sophisticated concert lighting design — Caamp frontman Taylor Meier offered praise to the behind-the-scenes crews that helped pull off opening night of the three-day folk and country music festival.

Power-drunk HOA tries to tear down pristine home over petty rule change: ‘How is that even legal?’

A Redditor got stunned reactions for a post about their parents’ HOA, which they said might tear down a 12-year-old home over a months-old rule change.

The story came from Rogers County, Oklahoma. According to the original poster, their parents’ HOA passed a rule in 2019 requiring houses to be set back 35 feet from the road.

GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism | The Hill

Republican senators say they’re worried that conservative populism, though always a part of the GOP, is beginning to take over the party, becoming more radical and threatening to cause them significant political problems heading into the 2024 election.

Blur's Damon Albarn says the "road is clear" for an Oasis reunion

“I can guarantee they’re going to reform,” Albarn told The Sun of the chances of the Gallaghers putting their ongoing feud to bed. “In fact, I’ve put money on it.”