Best Bar in Lawrence: #2 The Wheel vs #15 23rd Street Brewery

The search for the best bar in Lawrence Kansas continues with #2 The Wheel vs #15 23rd Street Brewery. I’ll let the bars speak for themselves:

#2 The Wagon Wheel

Established in 1955, The Wheel is a University of Kansas legend serving the famous Wang Burger by day and pizza by night plus some of the best drink specials in town - and of course a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

Stop by for lunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. We also serve pizza by the pie from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and pizza by the slice from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Bar stays open ‘til 2 a.m. We’re a cash-only joint, but there’s an ATM on site.

The writing’s on the wall ... you should be at The Wheel.