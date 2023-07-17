 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Bar in Lawrence: #2 The Wheel vs #15 23rd Street Brewery

What is the best bar in Lawrence?

By fizzle406
/ new
Fans of The Netherlands football team reacting and drinking... Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The search for the best bar in Lawrence Kansas continues with #2 The Wheel vs #15 23rd Street Brewery. I’ll let the bars speak for themselves:

#2 The Wagon Wheel

Established in 1955, The Wheel is a University of Kansas legend serving the famous Wang Burger by day and pizza by night plus some of the best drink specials in town - and of course a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

Stop by for lunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. We also serve pizza by the pie from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and pizza by the slice from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Bar stays open ‘til 2 a.m. We’re a cash-only joint, but there’s an ATM on site.

The writing’s on the wall ... you should be at The Wheel.

#15 23rd Street Brewery

Established 2006, the 23rd St Brewery is a small, locally owned brewpub in Lawrence, KS, we are located on the west side of Lawrence going towards beautiful Clinton Lake. We are a 15 BBL brewery that averages just under 1000 BBLs a year. We also distribute draught beer throughout the entire state of Kansas. 23rd St Brewery is a full service brewpub.

Vote Now!

Poll

Which is the better bar?

view results
  • 75%
    The Wheel
    (54 votes)
  • 25%
    23rd Street Brewery
    (18 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Voting will close after 24 hours

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...