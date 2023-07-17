Best Bar in Lawrence: #2 Gaslight Gardens vs #15 West Coast Saloon

The search for the best bar in Lawrence Kansas continues with #2 Gaslight Gardens vs #15 West Coast Saloon. I’ll let the bars speak for themselves:

#2 Gaslight Gardens

A short walk north from downtown Lawrence across the Kansas River, Gaslight Gardens is a lovely little oasis where the locals like to hang. We strive to provide uniquely excellent beverages, atmosphere and service to friendly folks from all walks of life at our little bar. Which was actually a gas station back in the 60s — you can see the remnants if you stop and look around.

The Gaslight hosts local and touring musicians year-round, with live music almost every Friday and Saturday, and a brilliant Open Mic Night every Monday.