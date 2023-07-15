The Weekend Mauling: 7.15.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Marvel Reworks Next MCU Show, Will Likely Be the Last to Release on Disney+: Report - Inside the Magic

And in 2023 this problem of over-saturation in Marvel TV shows has never been clearer, because the opposite has happened. At the time of writing, only one Marvel show has been released. Secret Invasion was once part of a huge group of upcoming streaming shows that were set to debut across 2023, according to reports. What If…? Season 2, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Echo, and Loki Season 2 were all slated for release, and now it looks like most have been pushed, with only Loki Season 2 confirmed to release this year on October 6, 2023, and Echo on November 29, 2023.

Summer League roundup: Jayhawks making mark in Vegas action - KU Sports

The Summer League’s overtime format follows the Elam Ending popularized by The Basketball Tournament, in which the clock switches off and teams begin playing to a target score (in this case, 98) late in the game. Wilson’s putback prevented any chance of Toronto scoring the last four points to snag the victory.

Booth Breakdown: A far-out look at the UCF Knights - KU Sports

One of the four new programs found at Big 12 Conference Media Days this week, Central Florida, will make its first trip to Lawrence this fall when Kansas hosts the Knights in Week 6. Looking ahead, the matchup will be the third conference meeting of the 2023 season for the Jayhawks.

Eraser Dust

Rex Heuermann, Gilgo Beach murders suspect, had history of tax issues and lawsuits | CNN

The architect accused in a string of Long Island killings has been years late in paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes, repeatedly filed lawsuits accusing drivers of injuring him in car accidents, and still lives in his childhood home, according to a review of public records and court documents.

How Women Feel About an Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill - The New York Times

Most potential consumers were excited by the prospect, though sticker price and safety were lingering concerns.

Department of Revenue, Lawmakers Field Property Tax Anxieties at Kalispell Meeting - Flathead Beacon

Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, also in attendance, seconded Sprunger’s push for attendees to contact their representatives, and called out Gov. Greg Gianforte, saying that the governor vetoed bills that would have relieved tax burdens.

Burrito restaurant opening sometime soon in Johnson County | The Kansas City Star

A new Mexican food place to-go near Kansas City in Shawnee is opening, with a menu full of quesadillas, tacos, nachos, and authentic dishes.

The Grateful Dead’s Long, Strange Shopping Trip

This week, Dead & Company, which will likely be the last iteration of the band that started out as the Warlocks, plays its final show July 15 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Hawkers will sell t-shirts in the parking lot. Brands that have worked with the band, putting dancing bears and gleeful skulls on everything from bags, to shirts, to downhill skis, will move units.

Why the CPA exam’s 150-hour college credit rule is outdated–and inequitable | Fortune

In 1988, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) recommended that state boards of accounting require 150 college credits as a prerequisite to earning the CPA designation. Every state and the District of Columbia adopted the 150-hour rule by the early 2000s, effectively mandating a graduate degree, or a bachelor’s degree plus an additional 30 credit hours, to become a CPA. It is worth noting that the additional 30 credit hours are not mandated in a specific field of study. Any college credits will do.

Downtown Kalispell parking lot slated for hotel project poised to change hands | Daily Inter Lake

A city-owned parking lot in downtown Kalispell slated for redevelopment as part of The Charles Hotel project could change hands as soon as month’s end, officials say.

Update on Texas Roadhouse, Hobby Lobby coming to Missoula

The famous Texas Roadhouse rolls and a popular home good story Hobby Lobby will be opening at Southgate Mall.

Five ways Montana could reduce your property taxes

Homeowners across Montana received a nasty shock in the mail last month, coming in the form of state property reappraisal notices that generally indicated the 2023 valuations used to calculate property taxes have spiked over the two-year reappraisal cycle.