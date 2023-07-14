Best Bar in Lawrence: #1 Louise’s Downtown vs #16 Lucia Beer Garden

Our best bar in Lawrence Kansas continues with Louise’s Downtown vs Lucia Beer Garden. As always, the bars will make their own case

Louise’s Downtown

Louise’s Downtown snagged our second #1 seed. From their Facebook:

voted #1 bar in 2022. dive bar with cheap drinks & friendly people. chill place to hang & play pool.

Lucia Beer Garden

From their website:

Lucia is a gathering space, live music venue and bar in historic Downtown Lawrence. We offer an extensive craft beer and bar selection, large patio, two stages featuring the best in local and regional music, and freshly prepared in-house food from our friends at Lawrence, KS Wing Co.

Do you have a good story that took place at one of these bars? You can share it completely anonymously