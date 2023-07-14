Best Bar in Lawrence: #1 Rick’s Place vs #16 Wayne & Larry’s Sports Bar

We kick off the Best Bar in Lawrence Kansas tournament with a blustering first round match-up. the top overall seed, Rick’s Place, matches up against Wayne & Larry’s Sports Bar. In the name of running the type of fair and unbiased tournament you except from us at RCT, I will let each bar speak for themselves.
Rick’s Place
Rick’s Place comes into the tournament with high ratings from Google and Yelp. From their website:
Rick’s Place Lawrence has been calling the shots in the neighborhood bar scene of Lawrence, KS since 1992. There’s no better place to enjoy a drink, play bar games like Shuffleboard, Pool, Darts & Pop-a-Shot. Grab your friends and make your way down to Rick’s Place Lawrence for a great atmosphere and an even greater time. Stop by and join in on the fun!
Wayne & Larry’s Sports Bar
Wayne & Larry’s Sports Bar just snuck into the tournament. Located in Royal Crest Lanes, they have all the makings of a sports bar. From their website:
Welcome to Wayne and Larry’s, Lawrence’s local Sports Bar & Grill located adjacent to Royal Crest Lanes. Come watch the games and support the Jayhawks with wall-to-wall TV’s and a great atmosphere. With 12 HD TV’s, 6 95-inch HD Projection Screens, Pool Tables, Shuffle Board, as well as fantastic daily drink and food specials, you’ll never have a dull moment at Wayne & Larry’s.
Poll
Which is the better bar?
-
76%
Rick’s Place
-
23%
Wayne & Larry’s Sportsbar
Voting will be closed after 24 hours.
Do you have a good story that took place at one of these bars? You can share it completely anonymously
